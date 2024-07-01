Wimbledon day two predictions: Tuesday's tennis betting tips

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC, from 11am Tuesday

Best bets

Billy Harris to beat Jaume Munar

2pts 4-7 Betfair, Paddy Power

Yoshihito Nishioka to beat Nuno Borges

1pt 4-5 general

Ajla Tomljanovic to beat Jelena Ostapenko

1pt 13-8 bet365

Viktoriya Tomova to beat Xinyu Wang

1pt 11-8 general

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

New customers can get up to £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

Wimbledon day two preview

Seven-time Wimbledon champion and a finalist on his last five visits to the All England Club, Novak Djokovic is the star turn on day two as he gets his campaign started against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva.

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina headline the show in the women’s draw, taking on Sofia Kenin and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, while there are set to be 12 British players in action over the course of the day.

Those include women’s British number one Katie Boulter, who meets 2022 semi-finalist Tatjana Maria, plus top male talent Jack Draper and his more seasoned compatriots Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans.

Jaume Munar vs Billy Harris predictions

British world number 116 Billy Harris will be a name of little significance to many but the late-developing 29-year-old is having a fine grass-court campaign and should be confident of ousting Jaume Munar of Spain.

Harris does most of his competing on the Challenger Tour but he was a quarter-finalist at Queen’s before reaching the semi-final at Eastbourne.

The Briton toppled three top-60 performers in that run and can comfortably overcome world number 63 Munar, who is more renowned for his clay-court expertise.

The Spaniard tends to keep his performances on grass to a minimum and has won only two of his 14 ATP Tour matches on the surface.

Yoshihito Nishioka v Nuno Borges predictions

Yoshihito Nishioka warmed up for Wimbledon with a run to the quarter-final in Eastbourne and that form is stronger than anything Nuno Borges has been showing of late.

Borges, a first-round casualty in his two visits to Wimbledon, has lost his last six grass-court matches and has been able to claim only two sets along the way.

Forced to come through qualifying, Nishioka had to win four matches to make the last eight in Eastbourne and he claimed three reliable scalps in Aleksander Vukic, Liam Broady and Marcos Giron.

Ajla Tomljanovic v Jelena Ostapenko predictions

It is one win apiece for these two on grass but Ajla Tomljanovic, triumphant against Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon three years ago, is overpriced to repeat that feat.

Tomljanovic missed Wimbledon last year but she was a quarter-finalist in each of the two seasons at the All England Club prior to that and her confidence should be fully restored following her run to the Birmingham final.

The experienced Australian defeated subsequent Eastbourne runner-up Leylah Fernandez and the dangerous Anastasia Potapova in Birmingham last month and she could frustrate the error-prone Ostapenko, who has lost four of her last six matches.

Xinyu Wang v Viktoriya Tomova predictions

Xinyu Wang has won her last three meetings with Viktoriya Tomova in a deciding set but none of those encounters have come on grass and the roles may be reversed this time.

Tomova has lost only two of her last ten matches and in her latest tournament appearance she was a semi-finalist on grass in Bad Homburg, having defeated Tatjana Maria, Linda Noskova and Anna Blinkova on the way.

That reads well and makes her look like a big price to topple her Chinese challenger, who has suffered straight-sets defeats in three of her last five grass-court matches.

Deposit and bet £10 to get £60 in betting bonuses with William Hill

We’ve already mentioned that William Hill are offering new customers up to £60 in bonuses when they bet £10 on Wimbledon.

Here is how you can claim this £60 William Hill offer when you place a qualifying bet on Wimbledon.

Head over to William Hill through this link and click 'Join Here' to sign up for a new account.

through this link Deposit £10 to unlock £20 in Vegas free bets on selected games.

Then bet £10+ at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater with cash (exc £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager requirements are met).

Once settled, you will receive £40 sports free bets excluding virtual Markets (4x £10, seven days expiry).

William Hill betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £60 in total bonuses (£20 in Vegas free bets/£40 in sports free bets). T&Cs apply, including the following:

The Promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 13th April 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these Terms (the “Promotion Period”).

The Promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom in pound sterling that pass all necessary verification checks.

If you take part in the Promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion.

The Promotion is only available to customers accessing services through our website.

It is not available in shop, through our tele betting service or through our mobile app.

This Promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

The maximum amount of Free Bets is £60. The Free Bets are awarded as follows: a £20 Vegas Bonus (credited as 1 x £20 denominations into your account subject to the terms below), and a further £40 of Sports Bonus (credited as 4 x £10 denominations into your account subject to the terms below).

The Free Bets are non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash or partially redeemed.

The full value of each Free Bet should be redeemed in one stake.

Any portion of the Free Bets that are not staked will be voided.

A Free Bet can only be used once.

If you cash in your bet your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this Promotion.

Visit William Hill for further T&Cs.

William Hill 18+ . For more info visit begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.