Wimbledon day two predictions, acca tips and odds: Big-serving Frenchman can showcase his grass-court credentials

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29–Sunday, July 12

Start time Day two starts at 11am on Tuesday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Having won a belated maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this month, second seed Alexander Zverev will be determined to put a Wimbledon record behind him when he gets his campaign underway against Belgium’s Alexander Blockx.

Zverev crashed out in the opening round against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech last year and has never gone beyond the fourth round at the All England Club, so arrives with a point to prove.

Big-serving American Taylor Fritz, who is seen by the betting to be Zverev’s biggest danger in the bottom half of the men’s draw, has had his opening task made easier after British favourite Jack Draper was forced to withdraw due to his long-term arm injury.

Ben Shelton, Alex De Minaur, Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik are some of the other headline acts getting this year’s campaign underway at SW19 on day two of the tournament.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is one of the leading contenders in the women’s draw and she opens up against France’s Lois Boisson while last year’s winner Iga Swiatek is tackled by Taylor Townsend.

Katie Boulter and Katie Swan will be flying the flag for Britain, hoping to shine in the absence of the injured Emma Raducanu, while seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams prepares to return to the All England Club for the first time since 2022.

Wimbledon day two betting tips & predictions

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to beat Yannik Hanfmann

2pts 4-6 general

Zizou Bergs to beat Ugo Humbert

1pt 6-4 BoyleSports

Emma Navarro to beat Paula Badosa

2pts 4-6 BoyleSports

Wimbledon day two acca

Jakub Mensik to beat Toby Samuel

Matteo Berrettini to beat Stan Wawrinka

Jiri Lehecka to beat Alexei Popyrin

Tallon Griekspoor to beat James Duckworth

Katie Boulter to beat Tyra Caterina Grant

Elena-Gabriela Ruse to beat Caty McNally

Elina Svitolina to beat Daria Snigur

Total odds: @ 9.15-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day one tips

Yannik Hanfmann vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard predictions

There may not be many long rallies when Yannik Hanfmann meets Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who stands at 6ft 8in and has proved on his previous two trips to Wimbledon that his formidable serve is well suited to the grass.

Hanfmann is the more seasoned player and, being 6ft 4in himself, has a game that is also all about wrapping up points quickly.

Mpetshi Perricard’s limitations are often exposed in rallies but this is a match that should suit him and he made the fourth round on his Wimbledon debut two years ago, when he was denied by Lorenzo Musetti having recorded earlier wins over Sebastian Korda and Emil Ruusuvuori.

The Frenchman was a first-round casualty last year but he forced Taylor Fritz to an epic five-set decider and he is an ace machine on these conditions.

Mpetshi Perricard was a quarter-finalist at Stuttgart, won two matches at Queen’s Club and enjoyed Exhibition victories over Learner Tien and Roberto Bautista Agut in the build-up to Wimbledon, so appears to be in fine touch.

Ugo Humbert vs Zizou Bergs predictions

Zizou Bergs lifted his first ATP Tour title at Eastbourne on Sunday and his final victim, Ugo Humbert, gets a quickfire opportunity to avenge that defeat in the first round at Wimbledon.

However, it was a deserved 3-6 6-1 6-4 success for Bergs and it may be difficult for the form to be overturned given the confidence that it should have given him.

Humbert was a semi-finalist at Queen’s Club prior to that so has been kept busy and, given how strongly Bergs finished that recent meeting, a best-of-five-set encounter should hold no fears.

Emma Navarro vs Paula Badosa predictions

One of the most intriguing first-round matches in the women’s draw on Tuesday sees 2024 quarter-finalist Emma Navarro meet former world number two Paula Badosa, who is a former Grand Slam semi-finalist.

Badosa missed the French Open due to injury and, while a win over Coco Gauff on her way to the quarter-final in Berlin last time out reads well, Navarro has been in flying form.

Navarro finished runner-up to Marie Bouzkova at Nottingham, going down in three sets, and wins over Eva Lys and Iga Swiatek in Bad Homburg suggest that she is rediscovering peak form after a stall in her progress.

Read more on Wimbledon:

Men's singles: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips

Women's singles: Adrian Humphries has 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 fancies

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