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Wimbledon day three predictions, acca tips and odds: Jodar to shine for Spain in Alcaraz absence
Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Wednesday's second-round matches at Wimbledon 2026 – plus a 13-2 acca
Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info
Date Monday, June 29–Sunday, July 12
Start time Day three starts at 11am on Wednesday
Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon
TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer
The start of Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon title defence didn’t go as smoothly as planned as he needed a deciding set to see off the challenge of Miomir Kecmanovic and odds-on supporters will demand a more routine win against Nuno Borges in round two.
The world number one started the tournament at 8-13 to claim a second straight Wimbledon crown, helped by the absence of fierce rival Carlos Alcaraz, but he is now easier to back at 8-11 after that severe test from Kecmanovic.
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic needed four sets to overcome Yibing Wu in his All England Club curtain-raiser and he meets Stefanos Tsitsipas, the man he beat in the 2021 French Open final and the 2023 Australian Open title decider.
Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and rising Spanish force Rafael Jodar also take to the court in the men’s draw hoping to show that they have the credentials required to upstage Sinner and Djokovic when the time arises.
Aryna Sabalenka is the headline act on day three in the women’s draw and the world number one still chases her first Wimbledon final appearance, while there is a mouthwatering second-round clash in store as 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova meets this season’s French Open winner Mirra Andreeva.
Wimbledon day three betting tips & predictions
Rafael Jodar -5.5 games on handicap vs Pablo Carreno Busta
2pts Evs bet365
Fabian Marozsan to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
1pt 2-1 general
Karolina Muchova to win & under 19.5 games vs Shuai Zhang
1pt 21-20 bet365
Antonia Ruzic to win a set vs Jelena Ostapenko
1pt 10-11 bet365
Wimbledon day three acca
Hubert Hurkacz to beat Sebastian Ofner
Rafael Jodar to beat Pablo Carreno Busta
Ethan Quinn to beat Shintaro Mochizuki
Learner Tien to beat Marton Fucsovics
Belinda Bencic to beat Xinyu Wang
Iva Jovic to beat Tatjana Maria
Karolina Muchova to beat Shuai Zhang
Ekaterina Alexandrova to beat Lanlana Tararudee
Total odds: @ 6.74-1 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
Wimbledon day three tips
Rafael Jodar vs Pablo Carreno Busta predictions
There is no Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon this year but Rafael Jodar looks capable of carrying the Spanish hopes for a long way in the competition and he can record a convincing second-round win over compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.
These two met in the last 16 of the French Open and Jodar had to come from two sets down before powering to 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 success.
But Carreno Busta, despite being 34, is featuring in the second round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career and has never had a liking for the grass as he does for clay.
Jodar had his grass-court credentials to prove coming into this tournament but he eased past Britain’s Felix Gill 6-3 6-3 7-5 in round one and has all the attributes needed to be a success on the surface.
Jodar looks like a top-ten player in the making and should be able to show why there is such hype surrounding him.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Fabian Marozsan predictions
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won his first ATP Tour title in Mallorca in preparation for Wimbledon and he carried that form into his first-round match, overcoming Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-4 6-4 7-6.
However, the Spaniard took two medical timeouts and limped over the line having been a double-break up in the third set, so his well-being after a busy recent schedule has to be questioned.
Davidovich Fokina beat Fabian Marozsan in the semi-final of his recent title triumph in Mallorca but he lost the opening set and there may not be as much between them as the prices suggest.
Marozsan was a straight-sets victor against Thiago Agustín Tirante in his Wimbledon opener and if there are any injury concerns for Davidovich Fokina, he has the weapons to capitalise.
Karolina Muchova vs Shuai Zhang predictions
Two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist Karolina Muchova rediscovered peak form to claim silverware in Bad Homburg before heading to the All England Club and she took less than an hour to see off opening opponent Anastasia Zakharova 6-3 6-2.
That could spell trouble for Chinese veteran Shuai Zhang, who suffered a 6-1 6-3 defeat to Muchova on the grass in Berlin just two weeks ago.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Antonia Ruzic predictions
Jelena Ostapenko’s first-round win over Britain’s Harriet Dart further highlighted her all-or-nothing style as she prevailed in a nervy deciding set which featured seven breaks of serve.
Ostapenko is all about power and in her opening assignment she made 13 double faults and 50 unforced errors, suggesting that chances should arise for Antonia Ruzic provided that she can maintain the level she showed in her victory over Darja Semenistaja.
Read more on Wimbledon:
Men's singles: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips
Women's singles: Adrian Humphries has 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 fancies
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Published on inWimbledon
Last updated
- Wimbledon day two: Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for Tuesday's action
- Wimbledon day one: Joe Champion has a 6-1 acca for Monday's matches
- Wimbledon: Adrian Humphries has tips of 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 for the women's singles tournament
- Wimbledon: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips for the men's singles tournament
- Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner 7-4 to retain men's crown after victory over Carlos Alcaraz
- Wimbledon day two: Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for Tuesday's action
- Wimbledon day one: Joe Champion has a 6-1 acca for Monday's matches
- Wimbledon: Adrian Humphries has tips of 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 for the women's singles tournament
- Wimbledon: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips for the men's singles tournament
- Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner 7-4 to retain men's crown after victory over Carlos Alcaraz