Wimbledon day three predictions, acca tips and odds: Jodar to shine for Spain in Alcaraz absence

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29–Sunday, July 12

Start time Day three starts at 11am on Wednesday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

The start of Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon title defence didn’t go as smoothly as planned as he needed a deciding set to see off the challenge of Miomir Kecmanovic and odds-on supporters will demand a more routine win against Nuno Borges in round two.

The world number one started the tournament at 8-13 to claim a second straight Wimbledon crown, helped by the absence of fierce rival Carlos Alcaraz, but he is now easier to back at 8-11 after that severe test from Kecmanovic.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic needed four sets to overcome Yibing Wu in his All England Club curtain-raiser and he meets Stefanos Tsitsipas, the man he beat in the 2021 French Open final and the 2023 Australian Open title decider.

Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and rising Spanish force Rafael Jodar also take to the court in the men’s draw hoping to show that they have the credentials required to upstage Sinner and Djokovic when the time arises.

Aryna Sabalenka is the headline act on day three in the women’s draw and the world number one still chases her first Wimbledon final appearance, while there is a mouthwatering second-round clash in store as 2024 champion Barbora Krejcikova meets this season’s French Open winner Mirra Andreeva.

Wimbledon day three betting tips & predictions

Rafael Jodar -5.5 games on handicap vs Pablo Carreno Busta

2pts Evs bet365

Fabian Marozsan to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

1pt 2-1 general

Karolina Muchova to win & under 19.5 games vs Shuai Zhang

1pt 21-20 bet365

Antonia Ruzic to win a set vs Jelena Ostapenko

1pt 10-11 bet365

Wimbledon day three acca

Hubert Hurkacz to beat Sebastian Ofner

Rafael Jodar to beat Pablo Carreno Busta

Ethan Quinn to beat Shintaro Mochizuki

Learner Tien to beat Marton Fucsovics

Belinda Bencic to beat Xinyu Wang

Iva Jovic to beat Tatjana Maria

Karolina Muchova to beat Shuai Zhang

Ekaterina Alexandrova to beat Lanlana Tararudee

Total odds: @ 6.74-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day three tips

Rafael Jodar vs Pablo Carreno Busta predictions

There is no Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon this year but Rafael Jodar looks capable of carrying the Spanish hopes for a long way in the competition and he can record a convincing second-round win over compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

These two met in the last 16 of the French Open and Jodar had to come from two sets down before powering to 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 success.

But Carreno Busta, despite being 34, is featuring in the second round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career and has never had a liking for the grass as he does for clay.

Jodar had his grass-court credentials to prove coming into this tournament but he eased past Britain’s Felix Gill 6-3 6-3 7-5 in round one and has all the attributes needed to be a success on the surface.

Jodar looks like a top-ten player in the making and should be able to show why there is such hype surrounding him.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Fabian Marozsan predictions

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won his first ATP Tour title in Mallorca in preparation for Wimbledon and he carried that form into his first-round match, overcoming Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-4 6-4 7-6.

However, the Spaniard took two medical timeouts and limped over the line having been a double-break up in the third set, so his well-being after a busy recent schedule has to be questioned.

Davidovich Fokina beat Fabian Marozsan in the semi-final of his recent title triumph in Mallorca but he lost the opening set and there may not be as much between them as the prices suggest.

Marozsan was a straight-sets victor against Thiago Agustín Tirante in his Wimbledon opener and if there are any injury concerns for Davidovich Fokina, he has the weapons to capitalise.

Karolina Muchova vs Shuai Zhang predictions

Two-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist Karolina Muchova rediscovered peak form to claim silverware in Bad Homburg before heading to the All England Club and she took less than an hour to see off opening opponent Anastasia Zakharova 6-3 6-2.

That could spell trouble for Chinese veteran Shuai Zhang, who suffered a 6-1 6-3 defeat to Muchova on the grass in Berlin just two weeks ago.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Antonia Ruzic predictions

Jelena Ostapenko’s first-round win over Britain’s Harriet Dart further highlighted her all-or-nothing style as she prevailed in a nervy deciding set which featured seven breaks of serve.

Ostapenko is all about power and in her opening assignment she made 13 double faults and 50 unforced errors, suggesting that chances should arise for Antonia Ruzic provided that she can maintain the level she showed in her victory over Darja Semenistaja.

Read more on Wimbledon:

Men's singles: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips

Women's singles: Adrian Humphries has 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 fancies

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