Wimbledon day six predictions, acca tips and odds: Khachanov may have Cobolli's measure

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Day six starts at 11am on Saturday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

World number five Ben Shelton is the only top ten seed to fall in the bottom half of the men’s draw and that has ensured some tasty third-round ties. Karen Khachanov faces French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe locks horns with Alexander Bublik.

Grigor Dimitrov against Matteo Berrettini is another high-profile clash while second seed Alexander Zverev meets Marcos Giron and British wildcard Arthur Fery carries home hopes in a dust-up with Zizou Bergs.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina headline the women’s action but the all-American encounter between Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys could be one of the matches of the day.

Wimbledon day six betting tips & predictions

Karen Khachanov to beat Flavio Cobolli

2pts 8-11 BoyleSports

Amanda Anisimova to beat Madison Keys

1pt 11-8 bet365

Emma Navarro to beat Marta Kostyuk

1pt 23-20 general

Wimbledon day six acca

Jiri Lehecka to beat Jaume Munar

Karen Khachanov to beat Flavio Cobolli

Taylor Fritz to beat Lorenzo Sonego

Alex De Minaur to beat Zachary Svajda

Elena Rybakina to beat Elise Mertens

Iga Swiatek to beat Alexandra Eala

Emma Navarro to beat Marta Kostyuk

Total odds: @ 8.02-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day six tips

Karen Khachanov vs Flavio Cobolli predictions

Khachanov and Cobolli both reached the quarter-final of Wimbledon last season but the Russian can enjoy a deeper run at the All England Club this year.

Cobolli showed that he is improving with last month’s runner-up effort to Alexander Zverev at the French Open but clay looks to be his strongest surface and it is still early days for him on grass.

The Italian suffered a straight-sets defeat to Frances Tiafoe in his opening match in Halle in the build-up to Wimbledon and he has dropped a set in his two tournament wins, against Mariano Navone and James Duckworth.

Four of the six sets Cobolli has won at Wimbledon have come in a tiebreak and his luck may run out against Khachanov, who is twice a quarter-finalist and impressed with the manner of his 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann last time out.

Khachanov saved both break points he faced against the German and his game is well-suited to this slicker surface. He also won his only previous meeting with Cobolli, which came on the Italian’s favoured terrain of clay in Madrid, 7-5 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova vs Madison Keys predictions

Last season’s runner-up Anisimova survived an almighty scare in round two, twice battling back from a break down in the deciding set to see off Sofia Kenin in a tiebreak, but she can raise her game for another all-American clash with Keys.

Anisimova did well to overcome Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020, given the frustration she was feeling on court and that is testament to her natural ability.

If the world number six can rein in her unforced errors – she made 46 against Kenin – then she may be able to power past Keys.

Anisimova had 20 aces and hit 42 winners in her second-round win and she is knocking on the door of a Grand Slam win, having not only played second fiddle to Swiatek at Wimbledon last year but also bumped into Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.

Keys is in fine form and won a title at Eastbourne before seeing off Kayla Day and Katie Swan at Wimbledon, but this is a much tougher test and she doesn’t warrant favouritism.

Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk predictions

Marta Kostyuk showed the quality that she possesses in last month’s run to the French Open semi-final but she has more to prove on grass and she has lost all four previous meetings with Emma Navarro.

Kostyuk has little form to note on this surface, failing to go beyond the third round at Wimbledon in five previous attempts, whereas Navarro was a quarter-finalist in 2024 and has hit peak level at the right time.

The American finished runner-up to Marie Bouzkova in Nottingham before a quarter-final run in Bad Homburg, where she beat Swiatek, and battling three-set victories over Spanish pair Paula Badosa and Oksana Selekhmeteva read well.

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