Wimbledon day seven predictions, acca tips and odds: Confident Felix can seal a quarter-final spot

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Day seven starts at 11am on Sunday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

The fourth round of Wimbledon starts on Sunday and the big guns have stood their ground in both the men's and women's draws with reigning men's champion Jannik Sinner and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic among those in action on day seven.

Sinner should have no problems against Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki, while Djokovic faces a tougher test, albeit one he should still come through, against Roman Safiullin.

The highlight, however, comes in the women's draw as tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka takes on four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, in a match where the odds suggest Sabalenka should just have the edge.

Wimbledon day seven betting tips & predictions

Felix Auger-Aliassime to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina & both players to win a set

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Over 39.5 games in Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff

2pts 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Belinda Bencic

1pt 11-10 bet365, Hills

Wimbledon day seven acca

Felix Auger-Aliassime to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Novak Djokovic to beat Roman Safiullin

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Naomi Osaka

Jessica Pegula to beat Iva Jovic

Karolina Muchova to beat Barbora Krejcikova

Total odds: @ 5.25-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day seven tips

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina predictions

Felix Auger-Aliassime has eased into the round of 16 with straight-sets victories over Alexander Shevchenko, Dino Prizmic and Michael Zheng, and the Canadian looks most likely to pick up the pieces should Sinner or Djokovic fail to live up to their billing as the ones to beat in the top half.

Auger-Aliassime faces a trickier task against Mallorca champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is a competent grass-court performer, but the 25-year-old is now at a career-high fourth in the world and has been playing with the sort of swagger that suggests he can go further in the draw.

The head-to-head record supports Auger-Aliassime's claims — he leads ADF 4-1 — although they have played out some competitive matches and two previous clashes in Grand Slams, both at the Australian Open, ended with both men winning a set.

Auger-Aliassime's confidence is high, though, and he's likely to win either in four or five sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jan-Lennard Struff predictions

Hubert Hurkacz is another with an outside chance from the top half of the draw but he faces a potentially difficult match against Jan-Lennard Struff, who won their only previous grass-court clash in Stuttgart three years ago.

Both players are a world away from their highest ranking, but Hurkacz demonstrated he still has the ability to perform to a high level on this surface with an impressive four-set victory over Tommy Paul in the third round, while Struff was at his best when dismissing Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Friday.

In an evenly matched contest, the best bet could be over 39.5 games. Hurkacz thundered in 20 aces in the win over Paul, while Struff went to two tiebreaks in beating Medvedev. Their most recent meeting, in Dubai in 2024, featured three tiebreaks and breaks of serve could again be at a premium.

Belinda Bencic vs Coco Gauff predictions

Aryna Sabalenka is a worthy favourite for her high-profile tussle with Naomi Osaka but women's seventh seed Coco Gauff looks worth taking on when she faces Belinda Bencic.

Gauff first came to prominence with a run to the Wimbledon fourth round as a 15-year-old in 2019, but it's telling that she has yet to better that performance in five subsequent visits to the All England Club.

Scrappy three-set wins over Solana Sierra and Claire Liu in the last two rounds do not bode well for a meeting with Bencic, who reached the semi-finals 12 months ago and came through impressively against Anna Kalinskaya in round three.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.