Wimbledon day one predictions, acca tips and odds: Fit-again Norrie can make a strong start

Wimbledon men's singles date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29–Sunday, July 12

Starts 11am Monday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

The Wimbledon Championships begin on Monday and all eyes in the men's draw will be on Jannik Sinner, who makes his first competitive start since his stunning collapse from 6-3 6-2 5-1 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open.

The Italian, who will have been relieved to see the temperature fall in south-west London, is odds-on not just to win his opener against Miomir Kecmanovic, but also to successfully defend the title that he won last year at the expense of the absent Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic starts the pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title on Monday, while the women's action features world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who faces Teodora Kostovic, and British number one Emma Raducanu, who is hoping she will be fit for her first-round clash with Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

Wimbledon day one betting tips & predictions

Cameron Norrie -1.5 sets handicap

2pts 11-10 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes



Over 38.5 games in Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Magda Linette +5.5 games vs Mirra Andreeva

2pts 4-5 bet365

Wimbledon day one acca

Hubert Hurkacz to beat Casper Ruud

Ethan Quinn to beat Luciano Darderi

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Bianca Andreescu to beat Shuai Zhang

Nikola Bartunkova to beat Peyton Stearns

Total odds: @ 5.8-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day one tips

Michael Zheng vs Cameron Norrie predictions

Jack Draper is Great Britain's main hope for the men's singles tournament at Wimbledon but Cameron Norrie has had a long-time love affair with the All England Club and will be determined to do himself justice when he steps on to court for his opener against Michael Zheng.

It has not been a vintage season for Norrie, who was forced to withdraw from his French Open first-round match against Daniel Vallejo with a rib injury, but he insists he is fit and well ahead of the Grand Slam where he has made the most impact so far in his career.

A semi-finalist in 2022, when he was beaten by Novak Djokovic, and a quarter-finalist last year where Carlos Alcaraz ended his hopes, Norrie has a habit of coming alive at Wimbledon, and his poor form coming into this year's event can be taken with a pinch of salt.

Zheng, a promising young American who is a former junior Wimbledon finalist, came through qualifying and is clearly capable of putting up a fight, but Norrie's big-stage experience should prove decisive and he looks a solid bet at odds-against to win by either a 3-0 or 3-1 scoreline.

Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev predictions

One of the most eye-catching ties of the opening round in the men's draw features former finalist Marin Cilic and eighth seed Daniil Medvedev, who should combine for a cracking contest.

Medvedev leads Cilic 4-1 in head-to-head meetings, but the pair went to a deciding set at Wimbledon five years ago and there was little between them in their most recent grass clash at Den Bosch earlier this month, which was won by Medvedev in three sets.

Cilic is not the player who found only Roger Federer too strong in the final nine years ago, but he's capable of winning a set in defeat.

Magda Linette vs Mirra Andreeva predictions

French Open queen Mirra Andreeva will be eyeing up a quickfire Grand Slam double but she faces a difficult opener against Magda Linette.

Andreeva's sole grass-court warm-up match resulted in a straight-sets loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova, so she arrives in south-west London potentially undercooked for a meeting with a solid grass performer.

Linette has reached semi-finals on the surface in Eastbourne, Nottingham and Den Bosch in each of the last three seasons and she has the ability to stay on the right side of a 5.5-game handicap start.

Read more on Wimbledon:

Men's singles: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips

Women's singles: Adrian Humphries has 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 fancies

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