Wimbledon women's semi-final predictions and odds: Kostyuk can prove a cut above

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Women's semi-finals start at 1.30pm on Thursday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

For the ninth successive occasion, a new name will be etched on this year’s Venus Rosewater Dish but although there have been plenty of shocks along the way, the semi-final line-up remains strong headlined by two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff.

Gauff meets 2023 French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova in the last four while Marta Kostyuk locks horns with Linda Noskova, both bidding to make their maiden Grand Slam final.

Wimbledon women's semi-final betting tips & predictions

Three sets in Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff

1pt 5-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Marta Kostyuk to beat Linda Noskova

2pts 4-5 bet365

Marta Kostyuk to win Wimbledon

1pt 11-4 Hills

Wimbledon women's semi-final tips

Karolina Muchova vs Coco Gauff predictions

Having won a grass-court title in Bad Homburg in the build-up to Wimbledon, Muchova has carried that form with her into her All England Club adventure and is seeking a place in her second Grand Slam final.

Muchova is on a nine-match winning streak and a three-set victory over Czech compatriot Barbora Krejcikova before her 7-6 6-4 quarter-final success over Naomi Osaka suggests that she is operating at the top of her game.

The Czech player is rated slight favourite for this last-four rumble with Gauff and, although she won their last meeting in three sets on the clay in Stuttgart in April, she had lost their six previous encounters.

Gauff may not be performing to the level that saw her lift the 2023 US Open and last season’s French Open but her resilience and will to win make her a formidable opponent.

The American will need her serve to hold up but she has won her last four Wimbledon assignments in three sets, and come-from-behind victories over Belinda Bencic and Jessica Pegula in the last two rounds showcased her strong mentality.

Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova predictions

Kostyuk produced her best performance in a Grand Slam yet with her semi-final run at the French Open in June and she has repeated the feat at Wimbledon, where she may be the leading title contender.

Kostyuk suffered defeat to champion Mirra Andreeva in the last four at Roland Garros but her game looks even better suited to grass and she holds the aces against Noskova, who is in the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The Ukrainian has shone in SW19 despite a number of tricky matches, overcoming Emma Navarro in three sets in round three and powering past Ashlyn Krueger in the last 16.

But it was the manner of Kostyuk’s quarter-final win over 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini that showed she may be the player to beat. Her Italian opponent was unable to conjure up a single break-point opportunity in a 6-3 6-2 defeat and this may be her breakthrough.

Kostyuk’s only previous meeting with Noskova was a 7-6 6-0 victory on clay in Madrid in April and the Czech youngster needed three sets to overcome Camila Osorio and Sorana Cirstea in earlier rounds.

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