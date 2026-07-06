Wimbledon day nine predictions, acca tips and odds: Determined Djokovic can set up Sinner showdown

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Day nine starts at 1pm on Tuesday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

The first day of quarter-final action takes place at the All England Club on Tuesday and, while the women’s draw has thrown up plenty of surprises, the cream has risen to the top in the men’s. World number one Jannik Sinner and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic are on course to collide in a star-studded semi-final.

Defending champion Sinner will be expected to blast past Daniil Medvedev’s conqueror Jan-Lennard Struff, but Djokovic faces a tougher test against third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

For the tenth year in a row, Wimbledon will crown a different champion in the women’s draw as the early exits of former winners Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina and world number one Aryna Sabalenka have blown the competition wide open.

However, the competition is still fierce with American aces Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff meeting in one quarter-final and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka locking horns with former French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova in the other.

Wimbledon day nine betting tips & predictions

Novak Djokovic to win & over 38.5 games vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

2pts 7-4 bet365

Naomi Osaka to beat Karolina Muchova

2pts 4-5 general

Three sets in Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff

1pt 5-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Wimbledon day nine acca

Novak Djokovic to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jannik Sinner to win 3-0 vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Naomi Osaka to beat Karolina Muchova

Over 20.5 games in Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff

Total odds: @ 5.1-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day nine tips

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Novak Djokovic predictions

This may well be one of the final opportunities for 39-year-old Djokovic to secure an eighth Wimbledon crown and he can battle past Auger-Aliassime to set up a likely semi-final date with Sinner.

Djokovic claimed the all-time record for most men's singles match wins at Wimbledon with his fourth-round win over Roman Safiullin and in doing so reached the quarter-final at the All England Club for the ninth time in a row.

The legendary Serb is clearly not the force he once was but he has had to adjust and four-set wins over Yibing Wu, Arthur Rinderknech and Safiullin probably illustrate that point.

However, he can still play to a supremely high standard - showcased by his runner-up effort at the Australian Open earlier in the season - and focusing on the glory events has allowed him to stay in the title hunt.

Wimbledon would have carried the greatest significance of all for Djokovic and, if he can stay with Auger-Aliassime early, then he has every chance of coming out on top.

Breaking the big-serving Canadian won’t be easy as he has dropped serve only once in four matches and has fired in 67 aces.

But in Auger-Aliassime’s only meeting with a seed he was taken to five sets by world number 23 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Djokovic, who remains one of the best returners in the business, can dominate rallies from the back of the court.

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff predictions

Having endured a wobble in his five-set Wimbledon opener with Miomir Kecmanovic, normal order was restored by defending champion Sinner with straight-sets victories over Nuno Borges, Jenson Brooksby and Shintaro Mochizuki.

Struff dumped out Daniil Medvedev in round three but he has been involved in three five-set epics with Sebastian Baez, Brandon Nakashima and Hubert Hurkacz, and spending more than 14 hours on court is far from ideal preparation for the 36-year-old against the best in the game.

It is 2-5 for Sinner to record a routine win, which looks the likely scenario and makes this a tough betting heat.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova predictions

Osaka won four Grand Slam titles in her pomp between 2018 and 2021 before taking a break from the game and her performances at Wimbledon suggest that adding to her Major haul at SW19 is no forlorn hope.

Grass had always been a vulnerable surface for Osaka but you wouldn’t believe it based on the manner of her 6-2 7-6 victory over top seed Sabalenka in the last round.

The Japanese star served impeccably, saving the only two break-point opportunities she faced, and she is giving very little away having been broken just twice in recording four 2-0 wins.

Muchova led 6-1 1-0 when Osaka was forced to retire during their title decider on the grass in Bad Homburg last month but the Czech player has never gone past the quarter-final at Wimbledon and her rival may be rediscovering her peak level.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff predictions

This all-American affair is tricky to call. Pegula, the fourth seed and highest-ranked player left in the draw, leads their personal series 5-3 and has dropped just one set compared to Gauff needing three sets to see off Solana Sierra, Claire Liu and Belinda Bencic.

However, Pegula has had the softer draw - fourth-round rival Iva Jovic has been the only serious tes - and she has been broken 13 times in four wins to suggest Gauff may force chances.

Gauff puts pressure on her own serve with plenty of double faults but she is a warrior and gets excellent support from the Wimbledon crowd, which points towards a fourth straight three-set clash for her.

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