Wimbledon day ten predictions, acca tips and odds: Fery should not be dismissed easily against Roland Garros runner-up

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Day ten starts at 1pm on Wednesday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

There is plenty to play for on day two of the Wimbledon quarter-finals, and British wild-card Arthur Fery plus French Open champion Alexander Zverev are likely to hog the headlines.

Fery takes on Flavio Cobolli, the player Zverev beat in last month's Roland Garros final, while Zverev faces another humdinger against long-time rival Taylor Fritz.

In the women's last eight, Marta Kostyuk continues her quest to ditch her Grand Slam singles maiden tag with a clash against 2024 Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini, while promising Czech Linda Noskova takes on seasoned campaigner Elise Mertens.

Wimbledon day ten betting tips & predictions

Arthur Fery +5.5 games vs Flavio Cobolli

1pt 7-10 Hills

Taylor Fritz to beat Alexander Zverev

1pt 8-11 Paddy Power

Over 20.5 games in Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini

1pt 7-10 Hills

Over 21.5 games in Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens

1pt 4-6 general

Wimbledon day ten acca

Arthur Fery +5.5 games vs Flavio Cobolli

Over 20.5 games in Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini

Over 21.5 games in Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens

Total odds: @ 16-5 with Hills

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day ten tips

Flavio Cobolli vs Arthur Fery predictions

Given his previous form on grass, it is little surprise to see that Flavio Cobolli has reached the last eight of Wimbledon weeks after reaching his first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open.

It is also not a shock that bookmakers have installed him as favourite to reach the semi-finals at the All England Club by defeating Arthur Fery, but only six months ago the British wild-card beat Cobolli in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open.

Cobolli's greater experience on grass may obviously tell and of the two he is clearly the likelier victor, but Fery has shown plenty of willingness to battle in the last week and a half, and fought back from negative positions to win his last two singles outings in five sets against Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov.

The French-born Englishman, 23, who grew up in Wimbledon, has talent as well as temperament. So with the vast majority of crowd support guaranteed, it is just possible that Fery may put up more of a fight against Cobolli than the markets are anticipating and he can be backed with a handicap start of 5.5 games.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev predictions

It did not help Alexander Zverev's cause that he had to return to the courts to complete his fourth-round clash with Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday, but the German has certainly seized his opportunity well in the Grand Slams in recent months.

With Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury and Jannik Sinner suffering an early exit in the French Open, Zverev pounced to win his first major singles title in Paris last month.

He may be playing well enough to add to his clay triumph by prevailing on the London grass, but with plenty of work left to do it's likelier that Zverev may be found out in the remaining days of Wimbledon.

A date with Taylor Fritz is far from easy - the American beat Zverev in a titanic All England Club fourth-round five-set tussle in 2024 and also edged past the Roland Garros hero on grass in Halle last month.

It is likely to be close but Fritz may be mentally fresher than Zverev and that could count for a lot in their 13th meeting.

Marta Kostyuk vs Jasmine Paolini predictions

Marta Kostyuk has stepped up her game in recent months but the Ukrainian looks plenty short enough for her quarter-final date with Jasmine Paolini.

Determined Italian Paolini made back-to-back Grand Slam finals two years ago when reaching the Wimbledon title match soon after contesting the French Open decider. She came up short in both outings but showed typical fighting spirit and on another day could have lifted the trophies.

Paolini leads Kostyuk 2-1 in their head-to-head battle so it is a slight surprise to see her so disrespected by market-makers going into her clash with Kostyuk.

She beat Alexandra Eala, third-round conqueror of last year's Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, in her last singles start and may not be embarrassed by Kostyuk in their first on-court meeting in three years.

Linda Noskova vs Elise Mertens predictions

Linda Noskova could take some stopping when she meets Elise Mertens but the Belgian, very much a players' player, is one of the finest exponents of grass-court tennis on the WTA Tour.

Mertens has already taken out second seed and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who was also victorious in the Australian Open in January, so merits considerable respect, even against an opponent with as much potential as Noskova.

The Czech's run to the last eight should come as little surprise. Players from her homeland have a terrific record at Wimbledon and, even aged 21, Noskova could take some stopping in the remaining days of the tournament.

But given Mertens' adeptness on court, backing the encounter to last for over 21.5 games may just be wiser than siding with the favourite.

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