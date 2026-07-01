Wimbledon day four predictions, acca tips and odds: Berrettini and Dimitrov could upstage young talents

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Day three starts at 11am on Wednesday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

French Open champion Alexander Zverev headlines the action in the bottom half of the men’s draw on day four at Wimbledon, but there are some tricky punting puzzles, including 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini against French talent Arthur Fils.

Jacob Fearnley, Jan Choinski and Arthur Fery, who faces Ben Shelton’s conqueror Otto Virtanen, are flying the flag for Britain.

In the women’s draw, all eyes will be on defending champion Iga Swiatek, who locks horns with 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova, while the last British woman standing, Katie Swan, tackles last season’s Australian Open winner Madison Keys.

Wimbledon day four betting tips & predictions

Matteo Berrettini to beat Arthur Fils

1pt 19-10 Hills

Grigor Dimitrov to beat Jakub Mensik

1pt 7-4 BoyleSports

Tyra Caterina Grant to beat Marie Bouzkova

1pt 12-5 bet365

Wimbledon day four acca

Alex De Minaur to beat Adrian Mannarino

Zizou Bergs to beat Jaime Faria

Alexander Bublik to beat Kyrian Jacquet

Karen Khachanov to beat Yannick Hanfmann

Iga Swiatek to beat Karolina Pliskova

Elena Rybakina to beat Caty McNally

Linda Noskova to beat Camila Osorio

Total odds: @ 5.61-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day four tips

Matteo Berrettini vs Arthur Fils predictions

There are a couple of heats in the men’s draw featuring proven know-how against raw potential and Berrettini may be able to put his experience to good use.

Berrettini looked a sure-fire Grand Slam winner in waiting when finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021, but his career has been derailed by injuries.

However, the Italian made the quarter-final of the French Open before retiring when a set and a double-break down to compatriot Matteo Arnaldi, but he may have been saving himself with the grass-court season in mind.

The fastest surface brings out the best in Berrettini, who has won four titles on grass, and he produced a strong serving display in his four-set win over Stan Wawrinka in round one.

The former world number six fired down 29 aces and faced only two break-point opportunities. Providing his body holds up, he is overpriced to see off 22-year-old Frenchman Fils, who missed the French Open through injury and still has limited grass-court experience.

Jakub Mensik vs Grigor Dimitrov predictions

Grigor Dimitrov displayed all of his skills to beat Dane Sweeny in round one Credit: Getty Images

Grigor Dimitrov led champion Jannik Sinner by two sets before being forced to retire hurt in the last 16 at Wimbledon last year and that missed opportunity made it an emotional return to action for him in round one against Dane Sweeny.

However, Dimitrov eased to a 7-6 6-3 7-5 success against the Australian, highlighting the danger he possesses on grass with 23 aces and dropping serve just twice, so French Open semi-finalist Jakub Mensik could be in for a stern test.

Now 35, Dimitrov’s time of winning a Grand Slam has almost certainly passed, but the former Wimbledon semi-finalist can mix it with anyone on his day and Mensik looks too short as a result.

The Czech youngster is clearly a top prospect but he was beaten by Adrian Mannarino in his opening match at Queen’s while British world number 123 Toby Samuel pushed him to five sets in round one.

Tyra Caterina Grant vs Marie Bouzkova predictions

Marie Bouzkova warmed up for Wimbledon with a grass-court title at Nottingham and the 2022 Wimbledon quarter-finalist is a strong favourite to see off inexperienced Italian Tyra Caterina Grant in round two.

However, it would be dangerous to underestimate Caterina Grant given her three qualifying wins and her 6-2 6-2 success over Katie Boulter on what was her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

The 18-year-old has immense potential, having made her maiden WTA 125 final last month, and she was unflustered by the British crowd in her easy win over Boulter.

The Italian teenager didn’t face a single break-point opportunity and impressed with her style and shot-making ability, all of which suggests that she could be able to cause another stir against Bouzkova, who needed three sets to see off her opening opponent Talia Gibson.

Read more on Wimbledon:

Men's singles: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips

Women's singles: Adrian Humphries has 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 fancies

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