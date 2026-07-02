Wimbledon day five predictions, acca tips and odds: Djokovic may have to adopt a patient approach

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Day three starts at 11am on Wednesday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Having been taken all the way to five sets in round one against Miomir Kecmanovic, defending champion Jannik Sinner produced a more polished performance in seeing off Nuno Borges 7-6 7-6 6-4 in the second round.

The Italian world number one will be expected to overcome Jenson Brooksby without too many scares, while seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic meets big-serving Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and young guns Rafael Jodar and Joao Fonseca also feature on day five in what is a stellar top half of the draw.

Women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces what is sure to be a physical battle with Jelena Ostapenko, while Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova will also be keen to make further progress.

Wimbledon day five betting tips & predictions

Novak Djokovic to win & over 32.5 games vs Arthur Rinderknech

1pt 21-20 bet365

Over 40.5 games in Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Over 5.5 breaks of serve in Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko

2pts 4-6 bet365

Wimbledon day five acca

Felix Auger-Aliassime to beat Michael Zheng

Joao Fonseca to beat Roman Safiullin

Rafael Jodar to beat Shintaro Mochizuki

Naomi Osaka to beat Daria Kasatkina

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Jelena Ostapenko

Ekaterina Alexandrova to beat Iva Jovic

Total odds: @ 6.84-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day five tips

Arthur Rinderknech vs Novak Djokovic predictions

Seven of Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles have come at Wimbledon and, despite his advancing years, he has made at least the semi-final on each of his last seven visits to the All England Club.

The 39-year-old eased past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the second round but there are reasons to expect a stiffer examination from Rinderknech.

Djokovic dropped a set in his first-round victory over Yibing Wu and his French opponent has a power-packed serve that is well-suited to the grass.

Rinderknech had 33 aces and was broken only once in his first-round victory over Briton Oliver Tarvert, while his latest win against America’s Martin Damm featured 19 aces and he saved all four break-point opportunities.

Djokovic should find a way to win but he may have to adopt a patient approach with Rinderknech tough to break down on such a fast surface.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul predictions

The most competitive match-up in the men’s draw could be when 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz meets American 21st seed Tommy Paul, who was a quarter-finalist two years ago.

Injuries have hampered Hurkacz for the past couple of years but the former world number six is much better than his world ranking of 96 implies and he has already dumped out world number 12 Casper Ruud at the All England Club.

The Pole eased to a straight-sets success against Ruud earlier this week and further showed his liking for grass with another routine win against Sebastien Ofner.

More will be required against Paul, who was runner-up at Queen’s and has also recorded a couple of 3-0 wins over Alexandre Muller and Soonwoo Kwon.

With Hurkacz having dropped serve just twice and Paul being broken only once this week, it is easy to envisage this being a battle to the winning line and three of their last five meetings have gone to a deciding set.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko predictions

Ostapenko has never truly fulfilled her promise after she won the French Open as a teenager in 2017, but she is still capable of delivering top-class performances and will relish a showdown with the world number one.

Ostapenko has a similar style of play to Sabalenka, which can sometimes come across as all-or-nothing, and this may turn into a case of who can generate enough power to dominate the match.

With Ostapenko prone to a number of unforced errors and Sabalenka sometimes criticised for doing similar when under pressure, there could be plenty of breaks of serve in a match that could swing either way.

When these two last met in the final in Stuttgart in April last year, the Latvian stunned Sabalenka in a 6-4 6-1 victory that featured eight breaks.

Read more on Wimbledon:

Men's singles: Joe Champion has 22-1 and 80-1 tips

Women's singles: Adrian Humphries has 14-1, 50-1 and 14-1 fancies

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