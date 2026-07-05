Wimbledon day eight predictions, acca tips and odds: Long matches have taken a toll on Fery

Wimbledon 2026 date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12

Start time Day eight starts at 1pm on Monday

Venue All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Despite the late withdrawals of Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu, there is British singles interest in the second week of Wimbledon courtesy of an unlikely source, wildcard Arthur Fery, the world number 114 who will bid for a quarter-final place against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.

French Open champion Alexander Zverev and American sixth seed Taylor Fritz remain the ones to beat in the bottom half of the men's draw, but the women's equivalent has been blown wide open after the third-round losses of Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina, defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and last year's runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

Wimbledon day eight betting tips & predictions

Grigor Dimitrov -1.5 sets vs Arthur Fery

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Jiri Lehecka

1pt 13-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Ashlyn Krueger

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Wimbledon day eight acca

Grigor Dimitrov to beat Arthur Fery

Taylor Fritz to beat Alexander Bublik

Madison Keys to beat Linda Noskova

Alexandra Eala to beat Jasmine Paolini

Total odds: @ 5.1-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Wimbledon day eight tips

Grigor Dimitrov vs Arthur Fery predictions

Two wildcards clash in the fourth round but one of them has decidedly more top-level experience as former world number three Grigor Dimitrov faces Wimbledon resident Arthur Fery, who had only six ATP Tour career wins to his name coming into this year's tournament.

Fery, who is actually ranked 32 places higher than his opponent, has won plenty of admirers with his never-say-die approach, coming from a set down in each match at Wimbledon this year, the most recent of which was a thrilling 2-6 7-6 2-6 7-6 7-6 win over Zizou Bergs on Saturday night.

Dimitrov was forced to retire when two sets up on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round last year, but he went some way to exorcising those demons on his Centre Court return on Saturday night, beating former finalist Matteo Berrettini in five sets.

That victory, as well as a second-round win over Jakub Mensik, came against opposition at a level higher than anyone who Fery has faced, and while the battling Brit should again give it his all, Dimitrov looks to be playing too well and can advance for the loss of no more than a set.

Jiri Lehecka vs Alexander Zverev predictions

Having finally broken his Grand Slam duck at Roland Garros last month, Alexander Zverev has made a solid start in his bid to make it two major titles in a row, but things get harder for the German when he takes on Jiri Lehecka.

Wins over Alexander Blockx, Valentin Royer and Marcos Giron have set up Zverev for a title push, but this is only his fourth appearance in the second week of Wimbledon, and even more telling that he's never been to the quarter-finals.

Lehecka can be inconsistent, but the 13th seed has looked good in victories over Alexei Popyrin, Alex Molcan and Jaume Munar, and he has 11 wins to his name against top-ten players, including a victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Qatar.

Two previous competitive meetings between the pair – at the 2022 United Cup and the 2023 Dubai Championships – have been shared, so this could be a lot closer than the match odds suggest.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Marta Kostyuk predictions

There could also be a shock in the women's draw when qualifier Ashlyn Krueger faces French Open semi-finalist and 12th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Krueger has been in red-hot form on grass, reaching the Birmingham Classic semi-finals, winning the Ilkley Open, then coming through six matches to make the second week at Wimbledon, including a win over Queen's Club champion Donna Vekic.

Kostyuk is still finding her feet on this less familiar surface and looks vulnerable against her American challenger, who is in a rich vein of form.

Read more ...

Mexico vs England prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.