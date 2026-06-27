Wimbledon 2026 men's singles winner predictions, betting tips and odds: In-form Fritz can serve it up to Sinner

Wimbledon men's singles date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29–Sunday, July 12

Starts 11am Monday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Jannik Sinner returns to Wimbledon to defend the men's grass-court Grand Slam crown and his task has been made considerably easier due to the absence of his great rival, the injured two-time winner Carlos Alcaraz.

However, when last we saw Sinner, he looked legless in allowing a 6-3 6-2 5-1 lead slip against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open, a remarkable meltdown in extreme Parisian heat.

Sinner is odds-on to bounce back at Wimbledon but others, including seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and French Open champion Alexander Zverev, will be keen to capitalise if the world number one falters again.

Best bets for the Wimbledon men's singles title

Taylor Fritz to win Wimbledon

2pts each-way 22-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Felix Auger-Aliassime to win Wimbledon

0.5pt 80-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wimbledon men's singles preview

Sinner not certain to saunter to another Wimbledon title

Temperatures hit record levels in the build-up to Wimbledon and Jannik Sinner will have been relieved to see the mercury fall to more manageable levels before the first match of his title defence against Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Italian went into the French Open in red-hot form after five straight Masters 1000 tournament wins, and that spring dominance only added to the shock when he succumbed to the Parisian heat against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round having been matched at 1.01 for huge sums of money on the Betfair Exchange.

With his great rival Carlos Alcaraz taking time out to recover from a wrist injury, Sinner is the best active player in the world by some distance, but it's difficult to support him at odds-on after he skipped Halle, resuming only with an exhibition win over Cameron Norrie at Hurlingham last week.

Novak Djokovic missed a golden chance to win his 25th Grand Slam singles title at the French, where he was beaten by an inspired Joao Fonseca, and while Wimbledon's grass will be easier on his 39-year-old body, it's debatable whether the Serb's legendary willpower can carry him to seven best-of-five wins.

They are on course to meet in the top-half semi-final, so the best option is to look for the value in the bottom half, where French Open champion Alexander Zverev looks a shaky favourite given his poor grass record, having never reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in nine attempts.

Fritz fits the bill from the bottom half of the draw

Taylor Fritz has proven himself on the Wimbledon grass Credit: Getty Images

Stuttgart champion Ben Shelton has emerged as the man most likely to upset the top three, at least as far as the betting is concerned, but his fellow American Taylor Fritz has also impressed on grass, losing to Shelton in the Stuttgart final then losing to Frances Tiafoe in the Halle final a week later.

Fritz has long looked capable of winning a Grand Slam and is a big-serving, powerful baseliner, so Wimbledon suits him well, as he showed when reaching the last four and falling only to the brilliance of Alcaraz.

After two energy-sapping warm-up events, the 28-year-old made the sensible decision to withdraw from Eastbourne with a tilt at the All England Club title in mind.

Drawn on the opposite side to both Sinner and Djokovic, he will view this as a big opportunity to at least reach a Grand Slam final for the second time having previously done so at the 2024 US Open, where Sinner proved too strong.

A first-round draw against Jack Draper complicates matters, but the Briton has felt the pressure at the All England Club in the past and is surely still not ready for a run of best-of-five matches despite last week's semi-final appearance in Eastbourne.

Felix could take advantage if the favourites falter

Felix Auger-Aliassime is just 5-1 to win a second quarter also featuring Djokovic, but it's worth chancing the Canadian in the outright market in the hope that he isn't required to beat both the Serbian legend and Sinner in order to land the place money.

Auger-Aliassime, an athletic performer with a similar playing style to Fritz, might not ever deliver on his full potential but he's up to a career-high fourth in the world and could take some stopping having reached both the US Open semi-finals and the Roland Garros quarters in the last three Slams.

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Wimbledon men's singles title odds

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for the Wimbledon men's singles tournament:

Title winner Odds Jannik Sinner 8-15 Novak Djokovic 6-1 Alexander Zverev 10-1 Ben Shelton 16-1 Taylor Fritz 22-1 Jakub Mensik 33-1 Jack Draper 33-1 Bar 40-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Wimbledon 2026 FAQs

When is Wimbledon 2026?

The Championships begin on Monday, June 29 and run until Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The women's final will be played on Saturday, July 11, while the men’s singles final is scheduled to take place the following day.

Where is Wimbledon 2026?

The tournament is held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south-west London. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam still played on grass courts.

Where can I watch Wimbledon in the UK?

The BBC is the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster for Wimbledon in the UK. Selected matches will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two, with all matches shown on iPlayer.

Who are the favourites for Wimbledon?

In the men’s draw, reigning champion Jannik Sinner is the clear 8-15 favourite after the withdrawal of two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz. Seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic is 6-1 with French Open champion Alexander Zverev a 10-1 chance. Ben Shelton is 16-1 with Great Britain's Jack Draper available to back at 28-1.

In the women’s event, world number one Aryna Sabalenka is a 100-30 favourite with Elena Rybakina an 11-2 shot. Reigning women's champion Iga Swiatek is 8-1 ahead of French Open winner Mirra Andreeva at 17-2. Seven-time champion Serena Williams, making her comeback to competitive tennis aged 44, is 33-1 with Paddy Power.

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