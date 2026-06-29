Wimbledon 2026 women's singles winner predictions, betting tips and odds: Anisimova ready to ditch major maiden tag

Wimbledon women's singles date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, June 29–Saturday, July 11

Starts 11am Monday

Venue All England Lawn & Tennis Club, Wimbledon

TV BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer

Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite, ahead of Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, to win Wimbledon for the first time in the coming fortnight but this year's grass-court Grand Slam looks an open tournament in which many could make their mark.

Last year's winner, Iga Swiatek, is third in the betting to retain the title, while Mirra Andreeva is the fourth favourite to add to her French Open title.

Best bets for the Wimbledon women's singles title

Amanda Anisimova

1pt each-way 14-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Barbora Krejcikova

0.5pt each-way 50-1 general

Serena Williams to win third quarter of draw

1pt 14-1 BoyleSports

Wimbledon women's singles preview

Anisimova could bounce back from 2025 final nightmare in best possible style

Amanda Anisimova experienced one of the most painful losses when succumbing 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek in last year's Wimbledon final but, to her immense credit, she went on to be runner-up at the US Open just a couple of months later.

The American is seeded sixth on her return to the All England Club. But while she will always be an emotional performer, the talent she possesses is up there with the best. Add to the mix her power on court and it is easy to make a case for the 24-year-old having better title credentials than many of her fellow luminaries.

It is no surprise that Anisimova leaves it all out there on the court. Having shown the utmost promise in her teenage years, her world was turned upside down when her father, who was also her coach, died suddenly aged 52 in 2019.

That tragedy took Anisimova years to get over and it has only been in the last season or two that she has shown signs of returning to somewhere approaching her peak. That, of course, resulted in her reaching back-to-back major singles finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025.

This year has been quieter for Anisimova, but bookmakers are showing plenty of faith in her ability to go close in London again and there may not be many able to stop the New Jersey native in her tracks.

Former champion may offer best value of Czech contingent

Barbora Krejcikova was the 2024 Wimbledon champion Credit: Getty Images

While a number of Czech players could enjoy a decent Wimbledon, Karolina Muchova and Barbora Krejcikova appeal in the opposite half of the draw to Anisimova.

Muchova has generally been consistent in Grand Slams but she has exited the All England Club main draw at the first time of asking in the last four years.

Dual major singles champion Krejcikova, who went all the way at Wimbledon two years ago, is adept on grass and has looked in decent fettle so her considered, methodical style just gets the nod.

Krejcikova is likely to face French Open champion Mirra Andreeva in round two, but there may be upset potential in that one and she could meet Muchova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Anyone siding with Krejcikova would probably be cheering on Emma Raducanu should the Briton face Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon for the second time in as many years.

Legendary wild-card may enjoy return from being put out to grass

Many eyes will be on Serena Williams at Wimbledon following her return to competitive tennis at the Queen's Club.

Williams is aged 44 but she may still be good enough to sweep aside most of her opponents.

The wild-card is in the third quarter of the draw, one of the weakest sections, and Williams may have only defending champion Iga Swiatek and one of Ukraine's top two Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk to beat.

Williams may fall just short of reaching the final ten years after she last made a Wimbledon singles title match, but backing the best female player in the sport's history to reach the last four looks a worthwhile bet.

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Wimbledon women's singles title odds

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for the Wimbledon women's singles tournament:

Title winner Odds Aryna Sabalenka 10-3 Elena Rybakina 11-2 Iga Swiatek 8-1 Mirra Andreeva` 17-2 Coco Gauff 10-1 Madison Keys 12-1 Amanda Anisimova 12-1 Jessica Pegula 12-1 Bar 20-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Wimbledon 2026 FAQs

When is Wimbledon 2026?

The Championships begin on Monday, June 29 and run until Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The women's final will be played on Saturday, July 11, while the men’s singles final is scheduled to take place the following day.

Where is Wimbledon 2026?

The tournament is held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south-west London. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam still played on grass courts.

Where can I watch Wimbledon in the UK?

The BBC is the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster for Wimbledon in the UK. Selected matches will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two, with all matches shown on iPlayer.

Who are the favourites for Wimbledon?

In the men’s draw, reigning champion Jannik Sinner is the clear 8-15 favourite after the withdrawal of two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is 6-1 with French Open champion Alexander Zverev a 10-1 chance. Ben Shelton is 16-1 with Great Britain's Jack Draper available to back at 28-1.

In the women’s event, world number one Aryna Sabalenka is a 100-30 favourite with Elena Rybakina an 11-2 shot. Reigning women's champion Iga Swiatek is 8-1 ahead of French Open winner Mirra Andreeva at 17-2. Seven-time champion Serena Williams, making her comeback to competitive tennis aged 44, is 33-1 with Paddy Power.

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