Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day three

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Wednesday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day three

Alexander Bublik to beat Jeffrey John Wolf

Andrey Rublev to beat Aslan Karatsev

Jannik Sinner to beat Diego Schwartzman

David Goffin to beat Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera

Sofia Kenin to beat Xinyu Wang

Elina Svitolina to beat Elise Mertens

Alexander Bublik v Jeffrey John Wolf

After losing the opening set to Mackenzie McDonald in his first-round clash, Alexander Bublik switched on the style to prevail in four and he can see off another American opponent in Jeffrey John Wolf.

Having won a title in Halle in preparation for the All England Club, a tournament which included victories over Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev, Bublik has now won seven of his eight matches during this grass-court campaign.

Andrey Rublev v Aslan Karatsev

Andrey Rublev eased to a straight-set success over Max Purcell in his Wimbledon opener and the Russian seventh seed can swat aside his compatriot Aslan Karatsev.

Rublev has failed to make the third round in only one of his last 13 Grand Slam appearances while he has suffered just three defeats from his 14 matches since the middle of May.

Jannik Sinner v Diego Schwartzman

Last season’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jannik Sinner has won all three previous meetings with Diego Schwartzman without dropping a set, so should settle matters pretty quickly in their rematch.

While the strong-serving Sinner looks to have a game well suited to the grass, the diminutive Schwartzman is at his most vulnerable on the surface and his efforts in recent seasons suggest he is also on the decline.

Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera v David Goffin

David Goffin had been preparing for a first-round clash with Nick Kyrgios but the Australian’s late withdrawal meant he instead had to switch his attention to lucky loser Fabian Marozsan.

Goffin played well in a four-set triumph over the Hungarian and having made the quarter-finals in his last two visits to Wimbledon, the former world number seven should have too many weapons for the inexperienced Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

Xinyu Wang v Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin showed some of her old sparkle when getting the better of seventh seed Cori Gauff in round one and the American can build on that by beating Xinyu Wang.

Kenin, the Australian Open champion in 2020, is much better than her current world ranking of 128th implies and she should outclass her Chinese challenger, who has lost each of their two previous encounters in straight sets.

Elise Mertens v Elina Svitolina

In what was her first Grand Slam start since giving birth in October, Elina Svitolina showed great desire to make the French Open quarter-finals last month and another deep run looks possible at Wimbledon.

Former All England Club semi-finalist Svitolina defeated Venus Williams in straight sets in the first round and, having lost only four of her last 16 matches, she could spring a surprise on Elise Mertens, who trails 3-2 in their personal series.

