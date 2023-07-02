Wimbledon day one predictions & tennis betting tips: Undercooked Kyrgios unlikely to repeat last season's heroics

Where to watch

Wimbledon day one preview

Wimbledon singles favourites Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be billed as the star attractions on day one of this year's Championships, but Centre Court patrons are in for a treat as five-time champion Venus Williams bids to roll back the years against the rejuvenated Elina Svitolina.

The 43-year-old American makes her 24th appearance at the All England Club as a wildcard entrant, and her comeback effort in Birmingham suggests her meeting with recent French Open quarter-finalist Svitolina could be a belter.

David Goffin v Nick Kyrgios predictions

By his own admission, Nick Kyrgios has “some question marks” to answer about his current well-being - and that leaves last year's Wimbledon runner-up vulnerable to an early exit on day one of this year's tournament.

Kyrgios showed what he is capable of when his mind is on the job 12 months ago when reaching the final at the All England Club, but his preparations for this year's Championship couldn’t have been any worse.

An ongoing knee injury has restricted the Australian to just one competitive match this season and he was soundly beaten on his comeback in Stuttgart last month, losing 7-5 6-3 to Yibing Wu.

The All England Club brings out the best in Kyrgios and his serve should ensure he remains competitive, but first-round opponent David Goffin is an experienced operator capable of exposing any fitness concerns.

Goffin, who has been as high as seventh in the world, may not be as consistent as he once was, but his last two Wimbledon visits have seen him make the quarter-finals and he is match sharp.

Liam Broady v Constant Lestienne predictions

There are six Brits in action on the opening day at Wimbledon but it is Liam Broady who makes the most punting appeal when he takes on Constant Lestienne.

Broady outperformed his world ranking of 147 when defeating Lukas Klein and Diego Schwartzman en route to the third round last year whereas Lestienne, who has lost 13 of his last 16 matches, is making his Wimbledon debut.

The Briton also has the best piece of recent form having taken subsequent Mallorca Open runner-up Adrian Mannarino to a deciding set at Queen’s Club two weeks ago.

Qinwen Zheng v Katerina Siniakova predictions

Qinwen Zheng is seen a slight favourite for her opening-round duel with Katerina Siniakova by bookmakers but that may be purely a consequence of the Chinese youngster being seeded.

However, 20-year-old Zheng can by inconsistent and may struggle to live up to her billing of world number 24 against a player in title-winning form.

Siniakova, who is the defending doubles champion at Wimbledon, knows these courts like the back of her hand and should be oozing with self-belief after warming up for the third Grand Slam of the year with a grass-court title in Bad Homburg, where she dropped only one set.

Linda Fruhvirtova v Petra Martic predictions

Linda Fruhvirtova was a junior Wimbledon semi-finalist two years ago, but the 18-year-old Czech talent has not taken long to make her presence felt on the WTA Tour.

Fruhvirtova, already ranked 49th in the world, displayed her grass-court credentials when beating Svitolina and Bernarda Pera in Birmingham last month and shouldn’t be underestimated against Petra Martic, who is a capable operator but is by no means a rock-solid betting proposition.

