Wimbledon day eight predictions & tennis betting tips: Strong-serving Czech can make Medvedev toil

Wimbledon day eight preview

The quarter-final line-up for this year’s Wimbledon Championships will be confirmed at the close of Monday’s play and men’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz and Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev are hoping to reach that stage for the first time in their careers.

Neither look set for a cakewalk, though, as Alcaraz faces 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini and Medvedev meets impressive Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina and world number two Aryna Sabalenka will be bidding to lay down a title marker in the women’s draw, while the clash of the day sees last season’s runner-up Ons Jabeur do battle with two-time winner Petra Kvitova.

Daniil Medvedev v Jiri Lehecka predictions

The fact that Medvedev, a former Grand Slam champion and three-time runner-up, is bidding to break new ground and make the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time shows his vulnerability on grass.

It has been so far so good for Medvedev, who has recorded straight-set wins over Arthur Fery and Adrian Mannarino and a four-set victory over Marton Fucsovics.

However, a tougher test awaits for the Russian against Lehecka, who was a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open earlier this year and has a game well suited to these demands.

The 21-year-old has been serving superbly and he has been broken only once in victories over Sebastian Ofner, Francisco Cerundolo and Tommy Paul at the All England Club. He has also saved eight of the nine break points he has faced.

That should stand him in good stead against Medvedev and can ensure he at least covers a handicap start of +6.5 games.

Carlos Alcaraz v Matteo Berrettini predictions

Wins over Lorenzo Sonego, Alex de Minaur and Alexander Zverev have gone a long way to quashing the fitness concerns surrounding 2021 runner-up Berrettini, but the Italian may have met his match in world number one Alcaraz.

It's a stretch to suggest grass-lover Berrettini is operating at the peak of his powers and, having played only six competitive matches since March, his recent exploits could soon catch up with him.

The Italian is playing well enough to get at least a set on the board against Alcaraz, who needed four to see off Nicolas Jarry in the third round. But the recent Queen’s Club champion has lost only four of his 47 matches this season and seems sure to find a way to prevail.

Ons Jabeur v Petra Kvitova predictions

Jabeur finished runner-up at Wimbledon last season but any hope of the Tunisian going one better may be brought to an abrupt end by the red-hot Kvitova.

Kvitova has struggled for consistency since adding her second Wimbledon title in 2014 - but she is back in the world’s top ten and seemingly now playing as well as ever.

Victory in Miami in April has restored belief for the seasoned Czech performer, who won a grass-court title in Berlin during her preparations for Wimbledon.

That means the 33-year-old has won all eight of her grass-court assignments this year and in doing so she has dropped only one set - against Jasmine Paolini in round one at the All England Club.

Kvitova has also won four of her five meetings with Jabeur, who needed to come from a set down to see off Bianca Andreescu in the previous round.

