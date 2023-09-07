US Open men's semi-final predictions & tennis betting tips: Alcaraz can make light work of Medvedev

Where to watch

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 8pm Friday

Best bets

Carlos Alcaraz -1.5 sets handicap v Daniil Medvedev

2pts 4-7 Betfair, Paddy Power

Over 9.5 games in first set of Ben Shelton v Novak Djokovic

1pt 6-5 bet365

Men's US Open semi-final preview

The latest meeting in the fledgling rivalry of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is still on, but first the big two must successfully navigate their way over their semi-final hurdle.

Defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz meets 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev, in what is a rematch of the Wimbledon semi-final the Spaniard won so easily on his way to taking down Djokovic in the All England Club title decider.

Djokovic, meanwhile, clashes with America’s up-and-coming talent Ben Shelton, hoping to tee up a shot at what would be a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title.

Carlos Alcaraz v Daniil Medvedev predictions

Alcaraz has dropped only one set on his way to the last four and the relative ease in which he dismissed quarter-final opponent Alexander Zverev doesn't bode well for Medvedev.

The Spanish sensation overcame Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 and saved all five break-point opportunities against his serve.

Medvedev was also a straight-sets winner in his last-eight encounter with good friend Andrey Rublev, although that scoreline was far more deceptive.

Despite defeating his compatriot 6-4 6-3 6-4, on total points won it was only 103-95 in Medvedev’s favour and Rublev converted five of the 13 break-point opportunities he created.

That shows the third seed has to raise his levels in conditions which are tough and humid, something that doesn’t appear to have an impact on Alcaraz.

Medvedev has served 35 double faults in his five matches at Flushing Meadows and, while his return game could help him to stay competitive, he may still come under unnecessary pressure.

Both meetings between the pair this year have gone Alcaraz’s way in straight sets. The Spaniard took the Indian Wells title in March with a 6-3 6-2 final win over Medvedev and then triumphed 6-3 6-3 6-3 in their semi-final at Wimbledon, suggesting he should again be at least two sets too good for the third seed.

Ben Shelton v Novak Djokovic predictions

Experience should come to the fore with Shelton still a maiden on the ATP Tour and featuring in his first Grand Slam semi-final.

However, the young American is blessed with such a formidable serve that he may not be disgraced and the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd will be rooting for him.

Djokovic blazed a trail against Taylor Fritz, winning 6-1 6-4 6-4 in his quarter-final, but the American had some battle scars having lost all seven of their previous encounters.

Shelton, a 20-year-old with a lot of belief, has no bad memories to disregard and he can bring the A-game that has seen him power past Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

With serve speeds of 149 mph clocked in his four-set win over Paul, early breaks are unlikely to be easy to come by for Djokovic and over 9.5 games in the opening set is the approach to take.

