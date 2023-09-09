US Open men's final predictions & tennis betting tips: Fired-up Medvedev poised to spring another surprise

Where to watch

US Open men's final preview

It may not be the US Open final that had been anticipated but punters shouldn’t be expecting an easy ride for Novak Djokovic in his pursuit of a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title against Carlos Alcaraz’s semi-final conqueror, Daniil Medvedev.

A third title tussle in the space of only two months between Alcaraz and Djokovic had long looked on the cards but Medvedev spoiled the party - and he may have other ideas in this final, too.

Medvedev lived up to his billing as being a hard-court specialist in that semi-final victory over Alcaraz, prevailing in four sets and doing so in pretty dominant fashion.

The mindset and the intensity with which Medvedev started the contest had the Spaniard up against it from the off and, providing he serves as well as he did against Alcaraz, then he is in the battle.

Medvedev won 82 per cent of points on his first serve and saved eight of the nine break points he faced, a remarkable feat under pressure against a player of Alcaraz’s calibre.

And, most importantly, the Russian third seed goes into this Flushing Meadows final knowing he has what it takes to silence the Serb.

This is Medvedev’s third US Open final and he claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium two years ago, doing so with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Djokovic.

In fact, Medvedev’s head-to-head record with Djokovic, considering he is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, isn’t too shabby with five wins in their 14 meetings.

The Russian has failed to take a set in only one of his last six encounters with the legendary Serb and their latest rivalry in Dubai in March saw Medvedev claim the semi-final spoils 6-4 6-4.

Djokovic clearly warrants strong favouritism but his route to the final has been fortuitous with American ninth seed Taylor Fritz, who he dominates 8-0 in their personal series, the only player he has faced in the world’s top 30.

It is also worth remembering that the second seed trailed by two sets in his third-round encounter with Laslo Djere, so this is far from a routine task.

Medvedev, meanwhile, has not only ousted Alcaraz, but has also overcome world number eight Andrey Rublev and world number 14 Alex De Minaur.

The 27-year-old has passed his tougher route with flying colours, and goes into the final following one of the performances of his career. He has had the beating of Djokovic in the past, and quotes of 21-10 too tempting to ignore.

A bet on over 7.5 double faults from Medvedev is also worth backing with bet365 at 5-6. The Russian served ten against Alcaraz and nine against Rublev, while he also had nine when defeating Djokovic in straight sets in the final two years ago.

