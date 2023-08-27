US Open day one predictions & tennis betting tips: Davidovich Fokina can ease through

Where to watch

US Open Day one preview

Flushing Meadows plays host to the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, and big guns Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are in action on day one.

Marcos Giron v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina predictions

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached the last 16 at the 2022 US Open and the Spaniard can ease through the first round at Flushing Meadows at the expense of American Marcos Giron.

Davidovich Fokina enjoyed his best run at Wimbledon last month, reaching the third round, and has since looked sharp on the hard courts.

At the ATP Toronto, he reached the semi-finals, taking down Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud en route, and he is worth backing giving up 5.5 games on the handicap against Giron, who lost his opening matches at both the Cincinnati Masters and the Winston-Salem Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Mackenzie McDonald predictions

It has been a disastrous 2023 campaign for Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has won as many matches as he has lost on the ATP tour (both 14) this year and he could be vulnerable against Mackenzie McDonald.

Having made the quarter-finals in Toronto and the last 16 in Cincinnati, McDonald will again be hoping to make home advantage count in New York and he looks overpriced to prevail.

Auger-Aliassime lost his opening matches at Wimbledon, the Washington Citi Open and the ATP Toronto and his struggles could continue.

Jelena Ostapenko v Jasmine Paolini predictions

This year's women's US Open looks wide open and there could be a shock in the opening round when Jasmine Paolini takes on 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko has played just three matches since Wimbledon, losing two of them, and her lack of preparation could be exposed by the unseeded Italian, who impressed in Cincinnati.

Although helped by a walkover win against Elena Rybakina, Paolini made the quarter-finals in Cincinnati after making the last 16 at the WTA Montreal and she looks a value bet in this first-round tussle.

