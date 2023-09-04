US Open day nine predictions & tennis betting tips: Djokovic should sail into the final four

Where to watch

US Open day nine preview

The US Open has reached the quarter-final stage and still going strong is 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who is expected to maintain his title push with an authoritative victory over American ace Taylor Fritz.

One high-profile casualty in the fourth round was women’s world number one Iga Swiatek, and her conqueror Jelena Ostapenko is hoping to cause another stir against Coco Gauff.

The other two matches on Tuesday feature an all-American affair between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, while a reinvigorated Karolina Muchova meets Sorana Cirstea.

Taylor Fritz v Novak Djokovic predictions

Despite being world number nine, this is only the second time Fritz has made a Grand Slam quarter-final and the American has a habit of choking when coming up against Djokovic.

All seven meetings have gone the way of the super Serb and six of those have resulted in straight-sets victories, which includes a 6-0 6-4 triumph in Cincinnati last month.

Djokovic was given an almighty scare as he came from two sets down to overcome compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round, but it was normal service resumed against Borna Gojo last time out.

That was a third 3-0 win of the tournament for Djokovic and another routine triumph can ensue against Fritz, who has made the last eight without facing a player ranked inside the top 70.

Jelena Ostapenko v Coco Gauff predictions

The hard-hitting Ostapenko powered her way past reigning champion Swiatek in the fourth round and the Latvian will be bidding to play pantomime villain against home favourite Gauff.

A remarkable run of form which featured tournament wins in Washington and Cincinnati in August rightly sees the American teenage sensation made a clear favourite to progress, especially given the crowd support she is likely to receive.

However, 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko is clearly full of belief right now and she can play her part in a potential three-set thriller.

Interestingly, each of the Latvian’s last eight matches have gone to a deciding set, while Gauff has gone the distance in three of her four New York assignments.

Frances Tiafoe v Ben Shelton predictions

Tiafoe is bidding to make the semi-final of his home Grand Slam for the second year in a row and he has the benefit of experience against 20-year-old Shelton, a precocious talent featuring in the last eight of a Major for the second time this season having done so in Australia.

It will be interesting to see how Shelton, who has yet to make a final on the ATP Tour, handles the occasion. And while Tiafoe is clearly the likelier victor, he is plenty short enough against such a powerful server.

Sorana Cirstea v Karolina Muchova predictions

After a quiet few campaigns, Muchova has been revitalised this season with runner-up efforts at the French Open and Cincinnati highlighting her capabilities.

The Czech star has won three of her four meetings with Cirstea, which includes a 7-5 6-4 success in Montreal last month, and she will be expected to justify favouritism once more.

That said, Cirstea is clearly thriving and it is hard to fault her on the back of claiming two notable scalps in world number four Elena Rybakina and 15th seed Belinda Bencic.

