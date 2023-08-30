US Open day four predictions & tennis betting tips: Murray set to star on big day for the Brits

Where to watch

US Open day four preview

The Brits are out in force on day four of the US Open with Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Jack Draper out to showcase the talents of the men, while Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter carry the hopes for the women.

And there could be mixed success as while some may fancy their chances, Murray meets former world number three Grigor Dimitrov, Draper clashes with 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz and Burrage does battle with women’s world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

Andy Murray v Grigor Dimitrov predictions

The days of challenging for Grand Slam titles are a thing of the past for Murray, but the 2012 US Open champion is back performing to a high level and can eclipse the efforts of Dimitrov.

It has been a profitable summer for the 36-year-old, who won two grass-court Challenger titles in June before pushing world number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas to an epic fifth set at Wimbledon.

Since that All England Club defeat, Murray has forced Taylor Fritz to a deciding set in Washington, having earlier overcome Brandon Nakashima, and toppled Lorenzo Sonego and Max Purcell in Toronto.

Murray eased to a straight-sets success against Corentin Moutet in his US Open first-round clash and will be buoyed by the fact that Dimitrov was beaten 6-3 7-6 by fellow Brit Evans in the semi-final in Washington earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian needed five sets to find a way past Alex Molcan in his New York curtain-raiser and has been beaten in the second round at Flushing Meadows in each of the last three years.

Jack Draper v Hubert Hurkacz predictions

While Murray can make hay, things look tougher for Draper as he goes toe-to-toe with Polish world number 17 Hurkacz.

Draper is a player of immense potential and his serve is an especially potent weapon, but it is still early days in his development and injuries have held him back.

The 21-year-old missed the whole of June and July and has played only six competitive matches upon his return, which includes being forced to retire when trailing by a set against Tallon Griekspoor in his penultimate outing in Winston Salem.

Hurkacz showed plenty of fight as he clawed his way back from two sets down against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the opening round and prior to that he had made the semi-final in Cincinnati.

The Pole lost in a deciding set to world number one Carlos Alcaraz then, having earlier toppled Stefanos Tsitsipas and Borna Coric, and is sure to expose any rustiness from Draper.

Michael Mmoh v John Isner predictions

This all-American dust-up can go the way of Michael Mmoh, who should be feeling pretty confident about things following his recent results.

Mmoh defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon, upset Hurkacz in Washington and then eased past world number 11 Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2 in the opening round of his home Slam.

John Isner has one of the best serves the game has even seen but the 38-year-old now looks a one-trick pony and lacks mobility so, providing Mmoh can keep him on the move, then he should win this comfortably.

Daria Kasatkina v Sofia Kenin predictions

Sofia Kenin has struggled to reproduce the heroics of her 2020 Australian Open triumph, but the 24-year-old still has time on her side and is beginning to show some of her old sparkle.

The American won five matches, including qualifiers, at Wimbledon and that featured a three-set win over world number six Coco Gauff in the opening round.

Kenin has also recorded wins over Liudmila Samsonova, Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens this season and in front of her home fans she’ll be hungry to record another upset against 13th seed Daria Kasatkina.

The Russian needed three sets to see off Alycia Parks in round one and has lost two of her three meetings with Kenin, who is sure to have a strong support from the New York crowd.

