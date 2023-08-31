US Open day five predictions & tennis betting tips: Paul can maintain his superiority over Spanish rival

Where to watch

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Action, from 4pm Thursday

Tommy Paul to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Adrian Mannarino +5.5 games on handicap v Frances Tiafoe

Jennifer Brady to beat Caroline Wozniacki

US Open day five preview

Friday’s US Open card features 16 third-round contests split evenly between the men and women, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be bidding to bolster his title claims with another dominant display in an all-Serbian showdown with Laslo Djere.

Things are heating up nicely in the top half of the women’s draw and defending champion Iga Swiatek, world number four Elena Rybakina and in-form home favourite Coco Gauff are all in action hoping to extend their stay at Flushing Meadows.

Tommy Paul v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina predictions

Tommy Paul survived an almighty scare as he came from two sets down to defeat Roman Safiullin in round two, but the American should be fully switched on for his third-round clash with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Going the distance with Safiullin may be frowned upon by some, but it's worth remembering that he had reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July.

Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, has enjoyed two straight-sets victories over Marcos Giron and Juan Manuel Cerundolo, which is why he has come for market support having barely been tested.

However, Paul has won both meetings with the Spaniard and each of those encounters have come this season under similar conditions.

The American prevailed in five thrilling sets on his way to the Australian Open semi-finals in January and then eased to a 6-3 7-5 victory in their Miami meeting in March.

Both players are clearly in rude health, having each made the last four in Toronto, but Paul may have achieved more in doing so as he defeated world number one Carlos Alcaraz on the way.

Playing in front of home support is another plus for the American.

Adrian Mannarino v Frances Tiafoe predictions

With the draw opening up in the third quarter, many may be expecting Frances Tiafoe to put up a bold bid in repeating last season’s semi-final heroics.

However, the American should be anticipating a stern test from French veteran Adrian Mannarino who, despite being 35 years of age, is holding his form superbly well.

Mannarino claimed what was only his third career title on grass in Newport, Rhode Island in July and that came on the back of a runner-up effort, also on the lawns, in Mallorca, meaning he has lost only seven of his last 24 matches.

Tiafoe has recorded routine wins over Learner Tien and Sebastian Ofner. He had lost three of his final four matches in the build up to his home Grand Slam and this rates much tougher.

With a 5.5-game start on the handicap, the wily Frenchman is worth an interest.

Caroline Wozniacki v Jennifer Brady predictions

Having only recently returned from lengthy spells on the sidelines, Caroline Wozniacki and Jennifer Brady have both worked wonders to make the third round.

Wozniacki, a dual US Open runner-up, announced her retirement following the 2020 Australian Open and only returned to the WTA Tour this month.

However, 2021 Australian Open finalist Brady will also determined to make some noise on her comeback having made her return in July, two years on from her last WTA Tour start.

The American is five years younger than Wozniacki, which could be a factor given the lack of playing time both players have experienced, and a three-set win over Magda Linette in the second round suggests she is fighting fit.

Brady defeated Jelena Ostapenko and took Rybakina to a deciding set in Montreal earlier this month and her form since coming back may be stronger than what Wozniacki has achieved in recent weeks.

