Stuttgart Open & Nottingham Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Fritz can step up to the plate

As the dust settles on the French Open, attention turns to the grass-court swing with events taking place in Stuttgart, Nottingham and Den Bosch this week.

The Stuttgart Open, an ATP 250 event, should be particularly engaging after Stefanos Tsitsipas accepted a wildcard entry into the event to take top seeding while Nick Kyrgios is set to feature having not played a singles match since October due to minor surgery.

Tsitsipas was also top seed in Stuttgart last season but went out in the quarter-finals, and while Kyrgios recorded a tour-leading 12 wins on grass last year, it would be asking a lot of the Australian to return to action with a title.

So American Taylor Fritz could make the most appeal in the outright betting. Fritz crashed out of the French Open in the third round recently but that has given him time to prepare for the grass-court season, during which he often thrives.

Last year Fritz won eight of his 11 matches on the surface, reaching the last eight at Wimbledon and claiming the Eastbourne International title.

In Stuttgart, he is stationed in the bottom half of the draw, avoiding Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz, and he is worth a bet to go the distance.

There are both men's and women's singles events at the Nottingham Open this week but the WTA 250 event looks more intriguing.

Greek ace Maria Sakkari has gained wildcard entry into the event and is top seed while there is also British representation in Katie Boulter and Katie Swan.

Reigning Nottingham Open champion Beatriz Haddad Maia looks the best bet to win the event. Haddad Maia, another wildcard entry, is seeded second and took down Sakkari and Alison Riske among others on her way to the title in 2022.

In the same month the Brazilian won the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham before making the last four of the Eastbourne International.

She appeared to have reached a bit of burnout by the time Wimbledon rolled around, crashing out in the first round, but she can be a serious threat on grass courts and can rise to the top in Nottingham again.

There are also strong fields in the men's and women's Libema Opens in Den Bosch, where Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Veronika Kudermetova and Victoria Azarenka are among those in the mix for the grass-court titles.

