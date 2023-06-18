Queen's Club Cinch Championships predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: In-form Andy Murray could outshine Carlos Alcaraz

Where to watch ATP Queen's Club Cinch Championships 2023

ATP Queen's Club Cinch Championships

Amazon Prime, from 10am Monday

ATP Halle Terra Wortmann Open

Amazon Prime, from 9am Monday

WTA Rothesay Birmingham Classic

Amazon Prime, from 11am Monday

Best bets

Andy Murray to win ATP Queen's Club

1pt each-way 11-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Alexander Zverev to win ATP Halle

1pt 8-1 general

Marie Bouzkova to win WTA Birmingham

0.5pt each-way 20-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

ATP Queen's Club Cinch Championships 2023 predictions

World number two Carlos Alcaraz makes his return to action at the Cinch Championships at London's Queen's Club this week and the Spaniard has some questions to answer as he begins his 2023 grass-court campaign.

Alcaraz, a top-priced 5-1 for Wimbledon glory next month, is the 2-1 favourite to win Queen's on his tournament debut, but his grass career to this point has been underwhelming and he was cramping all over his body when we last saw him in the French Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

There's no reason to believe that Alcaraz is not fully fit but, like his compatriot Rafael Nadal, he might just need a bit of time to figure out how to be successful on grass having failed to make much impact at Wimbledon yet.

Alcaraz's decision to play Queen's is sensible but there's no desire to back him at short odds and preference is for an each-way bet on a wily old campaigner who knows every blade of grass on these courts.

Andy Murray skipped the French Open to prepare for the grass season and the Briton has been well rewarded, winning Challenger Tour titles in Surbiton and Nottingham before his campaign ratchets up another notch.

His recent Queen's record is ordinary, due in the main to the injuries which have blighted the latter stages of his career, but he's a five-time winner of this tournament and he's drawn on the opposite side to Alcaraz.

He should go well in what looks a wide-open tournament - providing he passes a tough first-round test against Australia's Alex de Minaur.

As well as Queen's, there is more ATP action taking place in Halle, where Alexander Zverev looks to have every chance of winning a title in his homeland.

Zverev has not tasted silverware since the 2021 Tour Finals but the German is a two-time Halle finalist and there was plenty of promise in his run to the French Open semi-finals.

He's never quite performed as he would have liked at Wimbledon but he boasts a solid grass-court game and can make that count in Halle.

On the WTA Tour, it's worth taking a chance on Marie Bouzkova in the Birmingham Classic.

The Czech has been quiet this season but she did reach the fourth round of the Italian Open, beating Coco Gauff, and she demonstrated her prowess on grass when reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last season.

