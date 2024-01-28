Open Sud de France predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Take on top seed Holger Rune

Where to watch Open Sud de France

Tennis TV, from 9am Monday

Best bet

Alexander Bublik to win Open Sud de France

1pt 11-2 Ladbrokes

Open Sud de France preview

The first Grand Slam champions of 2024 have been crowned at Australian Open but there is still more hard-court action to enjoy on the ATP and WTA tours this week, with the Open Sud de France taking centre stage on the men's circuit.

Holger Rune is the top seed but the Dane looks worth taking on after an inconsistent start to the year.

Rune was runner-up at the Brisbane International in early January, losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the final, but he crashed out in the second round at the Australian Open with a four-sets defeat at the hands of unseeded Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.

Rune was a semi-finalist in Montpellier last year and could again feature at the business end, but Alexander Bublik could be a better bet to go the distance.

Kazakhstan ace Bublik exited the Open Sud de France in the first round last season but he won the tournament in 2022, beating Alexander Zverev in the final.

His familiarity with the courts in Montpellier is a plus, and although a first-round exit at the Australian Open isn't ideal preparation, Bublik did make the last four of the Adelaide International prior to his Melbourne mishap.

This week's main event on the women's tour is the Linz Open, which has been upgraded to a WTA 500 event this season.

Previous winners include Coco Gauff and Maria Sharapova, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, looking to bounce back from a first-round exit in Melbourne, is this year's top seed.

ASB Classic runner-up Elina Svitolina is worth keeping an eye on providing she has recovered from a back injury which forced her to retire after only three games of her fourth-round match at the Aussie Open.

Paula Badosa is the 9-2 favourite to win the Thailand Open, which also gets under way this week.

