Monday's French Open tennis accumulator tips: Opt for Norrie in 9-1 acca

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Monday

Best accumulator bets for day two of the French Open

Bernabe Zapata Miralles to beat Diego Schwartzman

Brandon Nakashima to beat Denis Shapovalov

Cameron Norrie to beat Benoit Paire

Sloane Stephens to beat Karolina Pliskova

Yulia Putintseva to beat Maryna Zanevska

Bernabe Zapata Miralles v Diego Schwartzman

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman has lost 14 of his 19 matches on the ATP Tour in 2023 and could struggle in his opener at Roland Garros against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who has won five of his last eight matches.

Brandon Nakashima v Denis Shapovalov

The ever inconsistent Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the first round at last year's French Open and is worth taking on when he faces Brandon Nakashima, who made the last four at the Lyon Open last week, defeating Tommy Paul and Diego Schwartzman in the process.

Benoit Paire v Cameron Norrie

British hopeful Cameron Norrie will be looking to improve on last year's run to the third round of the French Open and he can start with a win over wildcard Benoit Paire. Norrie is fresh from reaching the semi-finals of the Lyon Open.

Karolina Pliskova v Sloane Stephens

American ace Sloane Stephens loves playing at the French Open and with a 32-11 record at the Grand Slam, she can win in the first round against Karolina Pliskova, who lost her opener against Anna Bondar at the Italian Open last time out.

Yulia Putintseva v Maryna Zanevska

Yulia Putintseva has twice reached the quarter-finals of the French Open back in 2016 and 2018 and she can start this year's campaign on the front foot with a win over Maryna Zanevska. Putintseva warmed up for the Grand Slam with a run to the quarter-finals of the Morocco Open.

