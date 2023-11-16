Friday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Medvedev can seal the deal

Where to watch ATP Finals

Amazon Prime, 1.30pm & 7.30pm Friday

Best bet

Daniil Medvedev to beat Carlos Alcaraz

1pt 13-10 bet365

Andrey Rublev to beat Alexander Zverev

1pt 5-4 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Friday's ATP Finals preview

The Red Group reaches its conclusion on Friday and Daniil Medvedev can seal his place in the semi-final of the ATP Finals as group winner with victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev has won his opening two matches against Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in straight sets, dropping serve only once, yet is rated an outsider for his tantalising tussle with Alcaraz.

The Russian is the true definition of a hard-court specialist and he illustrated that when winning their most recent meeting at the US Open in September, prevailing in four sets to book his spot in another Flushing Meadows final.

Since that defeat, Alcaraz has found consistency hard to come by with his two appearances prior to this season-closing event resulting in defeat against Grigor Dimitrov in Shanghai and Roman Safiullin in Paris.

The Spaniard’s opening ATP Finals contest also saw him beaten by Zverev and, although he stopped the rot against Rublev last time out, recent evidence suggests he is very much a vulnerable favourite.

Rublev is unlikely to join compatriot Medvedev in the final four but the Russian can end his tournament on a high with victory over Zverev.

It hasn’t gone to plan for Rublev in the ATP Finals following straight-set losses to Medvedev and Alcaraz but he came into the tournament in decent touch and holds an excellent recent record against Zverev.

The Moscow man has won four of their last five meetings, including all three encounters this year, one of which came in Vienna at the end of last month.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.