Sunday's French Open tennis accumulator tips: Bank on Kasatkina in 8-1 acca
Lucas Pouille came through qualifying to the delight of the French crowd and the one-time Australian Open semi-finalist can continue to thrive with the help of vocal Roland Garros support. Take him to see off Jurij Rodionov.
Matteo Arnaldi has enjoyed some solid clay-court wins this season, including over Casper Ruud in Madrid, and he can edge out Daniel Elahi Galan in what looks like being a tight contest.
Karolina Muchova has won her last two meetings with Maria Sakkari, both on clay, and can power her way to the second round now she's fit and firing on all cylinders.
Jule Niemeier is a talented performer but Daria Kasatkina reached the semi-finals of the 2022 French Open and she's generally come up short against much stronger rivals in recent outings.
Alize Corner will aim to thrill her home crowd but the Frenchwoman faces a tough task against Camila Giorgi, who has won each of their last five meetings and has been in better form overall this season.
