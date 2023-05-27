Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
French Open

Sunday's French Open tennis accumulator tips: Bank on Kasatkina in 8-1 acca

Our Sunday French Open fivefold pays out at over 8-1

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Sunday

Best accumulator bets for day one of the French Open

Lucas Pouille to beat Jurij Rodionov
Matteo Arnaldi to beat Daniel Elahi Galan
Karolina Muchova to beat Maria Sakkari
Daria Kasatkina to beat Jule Niemeier
Camila Giorgi to beat Alize Cornet

Click here to add Joe Champion's French Open acca to your William Hill betslip, the fivefold pays over 8-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Lucas Pouille v Jurij Rodionov  

Lucas Pouille came through qualifying to the delight of the French crowd and the one-time Australian Open semi-finalist can continue to thrive with the help of vocal Roland Garros support. Take him to see off Jurij Rodionov.

Matteo Arnaldi v Daniel Elahi Galan

Matteo Arnaldi has enjoyed some solid clay-court wins this season, including over Casper Ruud in Madrid, and he can edge out Daniel Elahi Galan in what looks like being a tight contest.

Maria Sakkari v Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova has won her last two meetings with Maria Sakkari, both on clay, and can power her way to the second round now she's fit and firing on all cylinders.

Jule Niemeier v Daria Kasatkina

Jule Niemeier is a talented performer but Daria Kasatkina reached the semi-finals of the 2022 French Open and she's generally come up short against much stronger rivals in recent outings.

Alize Cornet v Camila Giorgi

Alize Corner will aim to thrill her home crowd but the Frenchwoman faces a tough task against Camila Giorgi, who has won each of their last five meetings and has been in better form overall this season.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport
Published on 27 May 2023Last updated 18:22, 27 May 2023
icon
more inFrench Open
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFrench Open