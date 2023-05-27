Sunday's French Open tennis accumulator tips: Bank on Kasatkina in 8-1 acca

Where to watch the French Open

Best accumulator bets for day one of the French Open

Lucas Pouille to beat Jurij Rodionov

Matteo Arnaldi to beat Daniel Elahi Galan

Karolina Muchova to beat Maria Sakkari

Daria Kasatkina to beat Jule Niemeier

Camila Giorgi to beat Alize Cornet

Lucas Pouille v Jurij Rodionov

Lucas Pouille came through qualifying to the delight of the French crowd and the one-time Australian Open semi-finalist can continue to thrive with the help of vocal Roland Garros support. Take him to see off Jurij Rodionov.

Matteo Arnaldi v Daniel Elahi Galan

Matteo Arnaldi has enjoyed some solid clay-court wins this season, including over Casper Ruud in Madrid, and he can edge out Daniel Elahi Galan in what looks like being a tight contest.

Maria Sakkari v Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova has won her last two meetings with Maria Sakkari, both on clay, and can power her way to the second round now she's fit and firing on all cylinders.

Jule Niemeier v Daria Kasatkina

Jule Niemeier is a talented performer but Daria Kasatkina reached the semi-finals of the 2022 French Open and she's generally come up short against much stronger rivals in recent outings.

Alize Cornet v Camila Giorgi

Alize Corner will aim to thrill her home crowd but the Frenchwoman faces a tough task against Camila Giorgi, who has won each of their last five meetings and has been in better form overall this season.

