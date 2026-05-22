French Open women's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Gauff gearing up for more Parisian joy

When does the French Open women's singles start

The French Open begins at Roland Garros, Paris, at 10am on Sunday, May 24.

Where to watch the French Open women's singles in the UK

Live on TNT Sports from 10am Sunday

Best bets for the French Open women's singles

Coco Gauff

1pt each-way 7-1 Hills

Mirra Andreeva

1pt each-way 10-1 general

French Open women's singles predictions

While the men’s French Open could be turned into a procession by Jannik Sinner, plenty of competitors in the women's section will fancy their chances in Paris and defending champion Coco Gauff may have peaked at the perfect time.

Gauff came from a set down to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in last season’s title decider, claiming her second Grand Slam crown after her 2023 US Open success, and she has an exceptional French Open record.

The American is widely regarded as one of the best hard-court players in the world but her form on clay has been just as strong and she has won 27 of her 32 matches at Roland Garros.

Gauff’s success last year means that she has made at least the quarter-finals on her last five visits to Paris, having been runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2022, and recent evidence suggests that she may be getting over the serving problems that plagued her at the end of last season.

The fourth seed is at her most dangerous when confidence is flowing and reaching the final in Rome for a second successive season would have done the world of good for morale.

Gauff would have been disappointed to suffer a three-set defeat to Elina Svitolina in the Italian capital final but that was the case last season too as she was beaten by Jasmine Paolini before ruling in Paris.

Wins over Iva Jovic, Mirra Andreeva and Sorana Cirstea in Rome read well and her preparation mirrors last year, suggesting that she may be primed to defend her crown.

The slower nature of the clay allows Gauff to utilise her athleticism and incredible court coverage, with the surface known for rewarding exceptional fitness rather than just power alone.

Gauff could renew rivalry with Sabalenka in the semi-finals but the second quarter looks a favourable place to be with fellow American Amanda Anisimova returning for the first time since Miami in March and Qinwen Zheng having been plagued by injury.

Linda Noskova could provide the toughest test but the 21-year-old blows hot and cold and is more reliable under quicker conditions.

Gauff is one of the few to consistently trouble Sabalenka, who has been beaten by Hailey Baptiste and Cirstea in her last two appearances in Madrid and Rome to show some vulnerability.

Iga Swiatek will be a tempting proposition for plenty given that she is a four-time French Open champion and is utterly dominant on this surface when fully tuned up.

But the Pole has not won silverware since recording victory at the Korea Open in September last year and she was silenced by Sabalenka in last season’s semi-final, being bagelled in the deciding set.

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina can be opposed given that she has yet to go beyond the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, so Mirra Andreeva may be the player to focus on in the bottom half.

It should be only a matter of time until Andreeva enjoys Grand Slam glory and her best efforts have come at the French Open, where she was a semi-finalist in 2024 and a quarter-finalist last year.

Fearless shot-making and mental toughness against top-ranked players makes Andreeva especially dangerous and she has had an excellent clay-court campaign, winning the Linz Open in April before a semi-final appearance in Stuttgart and a runner-up effort in Madrid.

Andreeva was no match for Gauff in their quarter-final in Rome most recently but that was just a third defeat in her last 18 outings and she looks poised for another deep run.

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