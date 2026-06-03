French Open women's semi-final predictions, tips and odds: Shnaider set to build on stunning Sabalenka success

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open women's semi-final predictions

Diana Shnaider to beat Maja Chwalinska

2pts 8-13 bet365

Mirra Andreeva to beat Marta Kostyuk

1pt 11-10 general

Already advised on May 23

Mirra Andreeva

1pt each-way 10-1 general

French Open women's semi-final preview

Diana Shnaider’s shock quarter-final victory over Aryna Sabalenka means that a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned at Roland Garros and the unexpected final four all have reasons to be optimistic.

Shnaider reached an in-play high of 80-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes during her clash with Sabalenka. Her reward for coming from a set and a double break down to win 3-6 7-5 6-0 is a semi-final showdown with Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who has defied the odds on her first appearance in the main draw of the French Open and will be keen to follow in the footsteps of her classy compatriot Iga Swiatek.

Shnaider, having been 33-1 for the title prior to her quarter-final encounter with the top seed, is now 3-1 for Grand Slam glory with Chwalinska 9-1 having been a 50-1 shot before her 7-6 6-3 victory over Anna Kalinskaya.

The other last-four rumble sees Marta Kostyuk taking on Mirra Andreeva, with the victor likely to be a warm order in Saturday’s title decider.

Fifteenth seed Kostyuk is marginally preferred by bet365 at 11-8 to take the title, with Andreeva, the highest remaining seed at eight, a 6-4 chance with the same firm.

Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska predictions

After losing the first set 6-3 in her quarter-final clash with Sabalenka and trailing 4-1 in the second, few would have predicted Diana Shnaider could pull off the comeback and bagel the world number one in the decider.

But the 22-year-old produced her best when she was on the verge of an exit in the biggest match of her career to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final, and that came on the back of claiming the scalp of last season’s Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

This represents a huge opportunity for both Shnaider and Polish qualifier Chwalinska, who has made the last four in just her third appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Chwalinska, who started the tournament as world number 114, won her three qualifiers 2-0 and has dropped only one set, against Maria Sakkari, during her five main-draw matches.

However, the Pole has profited from a generous draw and an error-strewn performance from her quarter-final rival Anna Kalinskaya, who made 47 unforced errors yet still forced 11 break-point opportunities.

There may be more substance to the form of Shnaider, especially after her heroics against Sabalenka, and she is a five-time winner on the WTA Tour, whereas Chwalinska’s success has been at WTA 125 level.

Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva predictions

Marta Kostyuk defeated Mirra Andreeva to win her first title at WTA 1000 level in Madrid in May, but she may struggle to repeat the feat in her pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam final.

Kostyuk battled past Ukrainian compatriot Elina Svitolina in a three-set quarter-final, taking her winning run to 17 following titles in Rouen and Madrid, but that profitable spell could see her come up short against the ruthless Andreeva.

While this is a first Grand Slam semi-final for Kostyuk, Andreeva is in the last four of the French Open for a second time and she will be keen to avenge 2024’s defeat to Jasmine Paolini.

Andreeva has made huge strides since then and the 19-year-old, who has won two WTA 1000 titles, is hammering on the door of a major breakthrough.

The eighth seed has had a sensational clay-court campaign, claiming silverware at the Linz Open in April before a semi-final appearance in Stuttgart and a runner-up effort in Madrid.

Andreeva was at her brilliant best in her quarter-final victory over Sorana Cirstea, taking less than an hour in a 6-0 6-3 victory, and that may mean she is fresher than a rival who has had to overcome four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Rome winner Svitolina.

Kostyuk’s results in Paris stack up better than Andreeva’s but the Russian youngster has gears that very few have and she has lost only three of her 23 matches since the start of April.

With more experience gained, Andreeva is starting to cut out the unforced errors and she is serving exceptionally, having been broken only six times in the tournament.

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