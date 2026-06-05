French Open women's final predictions, tips and odds: Qualifier Chwalinska may find a way to dictate pace

French Open women's singles final date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday June 6

Starts 2pm

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports 1

French Open women's final predictions

Maja Chwalinska +5.5 games handicap

1pt 8-11 bet365, Hills

Advised ante-post by Aaron Ashley

Mirra Andreeva to win French Open

1pt each-way 10-1 general

French Open women's final preview

Anyone betting on the French Open women's final between teenager Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska faces a difficult decision with regard to the favourite's level of supremacy over the 1,000-1 qualifier.

Pink princess Andreeva, one of the most precocious young talents of this generation, will hope to continue pummelling her opponent, as she has done successfully throughout the tournament.

In-form Marta Kostyuk won only four games against Andreeva in their semi-final clash on Thursday and Chwalinska is likely to be up against it in the showdown.

However, Chwalinska, who has always looked a promising performer, is a remarkably accurate shot-maker, notwithstanding her regular deployment of moonballs, lofted shots often used defensively.

That has often been the mark of an inferior performer but if Chwalinska, who is five years older than 19-year-old Andreeva, could find a way to slow down the play and make her opponent's attack-minded style a little less potent, then that could act as a leveller.

Anyone in any doubt about Chwalinska's ability should know that the Pole dismissed Qinwen Zheng, Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari – all fine, experienced players – in the first three rounds at Roland Garros this year.

If anything, that form is as good as anything Andreeva offers,so the outsider can take some hope into what will be both players' first Grand Slam singles final.

Andreeva, under the tutelage of Conchita Martinez, has almost robotically embraced the proactive style of play used by almost all the top players and she is likely to be difficult to beat.

However, Chwalinska possesses a fine all-round game with few weaknesses and, given her greater maturity if not experience, she may have enough to make their clash more competitive than many anticipate.

The total-games handicap has settled at 5.5 and while Andreeva could blow away her opponent, it may be worth taking a chance that Chwalinska makes the most of that start.

Andreeva won 73 per cent of her first-serve points in her 6-1 6-3 last-four victory, but in the longer rallies in her 7-6 6-4 semi-final triumph over Diana Shnaider, Chwalinska won 36 of 55 points, suggesting that while the Pole would be happy being out there for as long as possible, her opponent may try to get points won without delay.

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