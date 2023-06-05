French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day ten

Where to watch French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Tuesday

Best accumulator bets for French Open day ten

Carlos Alcaraz to win & both players to win a set v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic to win 3-0 v Karen Khachanov



Three sets in Karolina Muchova v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Elina Svitolina

Carlos Alcaraz v Stefanos Tsitsipas

This promises to be an epic between two elite players operating close to the top of their game. World number one Carlos Alcaraz has won all four previous meetings with Stefanos Tsitsipas, which includes on the clay of Barcelona at the end of April, and the Spanish phenomenon should prevail again. But Tsitsipas thrives on this surface and won’t go down without a fight, so take the Greek to get at least one set on the board.

Novak Djokovic v Karen Khachanov

Two-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic has won his opening four matches in Paris in straight sets and despite quarter-final opponent Karen Khachanov being a step up in class, the Serbian can record another routine win. Djokovic has won seven of his nine previous meetings against the Russian without dropping a set, which includes both Grand Slam encounters.

Karolina Muchova v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Karolina Muchova is enjoying something of a resurgence and is much better than her world ranking suggests, but that is also the case for Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who finished runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open in 2021. Pavlyuchenkova has won in a deciding set in the last three rounds and there is every chance this quarter-final clash goes the distance.

Elina Svitolina v Aryna Sabalenka

Elina Svitolina is back playing at a high level but the former world number three is unlikely to be able to live with the brute power of second seed Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian has won her opening four matches 2-0, which includes a straight sets win over the in-form Sloane Stephens last time out, and that means she has prevailed in 13 of her 15 matches during this clay-court campaign.

