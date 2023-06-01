French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day six

Where to watch the French Open

Best accumulator bets for French Open day six

Karen Khachanov v Thanasi Kokkinakis

Thanasi Kokkinakis was involved in a gruelling five-set battle with Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka in the second round and that should leave the Aussie vulnerable against Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov. Kokkinakis has never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam competition while Khachanov has made the semi-finals in his last two Major appearances.

Lorenzo Musetti v Cameron Norrie

Lorenzo Musetti came from a set down to overhaul Cameron Norrie in Barcelona in April and a five-set contest should ensure the Italian franks that form. Norrie needed five sets to win his opening game with Benoit Paire while Musetti, who thrives on this slower terrain, has eased to straight-sets successes over Mikael Ymer and Alexander Shevchenko.

Diego Schwartzman v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Runner-up at the French Open in 2021, Stefanos Tsitsipas looks a serious title contender this year and the Greek star should show his class against Diego Schwartzman, who is not the force he was a couple of seasons ago. Tsitsipas has won the last three meetings between the pair and can confirm that superiority.

Sloane Stephens v Yulia Putinseva

Matches involving these two tend to be closely fought but preference is for Sloane Stephens, who has lost only two of her 13 matches on clay since the beginning of May. The American is a former French Open runner-up, as well as a two-time quarter-finalist, and the manner of her wins over Karolina Pliskova and Varvara Gracheva suggest another deep run is likely.

Anna Blinkova v Elina Svitolina

Former world number three Elina Svotlina is back playing some of her best stuff and the Ukrainian can seal her spot in the last 16 with victory over Anna Blinkova. Svitolina won her first WTA title in nearly two years with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Blinkova in the final in Strasbourg last weekend and she should confirm that form.

Clara Tauson v Elina Avanesyan

Clara Tauson has long been considered as a star of the future and the Danish youngster should be full of confidence having defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Leylah Fernandez in the previous two rounds. Tauson may be at her best on a hard court but should still have too many weapons for fellow 20-year-old Elina Avanesyan, who is appearing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for only the second time.

