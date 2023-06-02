French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day seven

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Saturday

Alexander Zverev v Frances Tiafoe

Alexander Zverev has made the French Open semi-final in the last two years and the German should be eyeing another deep run at Roland Garros. The former world number two looks on the way back to his best after a recent injury spell and can prove too good for Frances Tiafoe, who has lost six of his seven career meetings with the German.

Francisco Cerundolo v Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz didn't do himself any favours as he shushed the French crowd after dumping out home favourite Arthur Rinderknech in round two and that could come back to bite the American. Even so, Francisco Cerundolo is a classier operator on clay than Fritz and looks good value to upset the ninth seed.

Nicolas Jarry v Marcos Giron

Nicolas Jarry arrived at the French Open in a rich vein of form having won a clay-court title in Geneva, where his list of victims included Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov. That form looks super strong and the Chilean has built on that in Paris, suggesting he should have too many weapons for third-round opponent Marcos Giron.

Mirra Andreeva v Coco Gauff

Mirra Andreeva has announced herself as a potential star of the future but this may come too soon in the 16-year-old's development to suggest she can upset last year's French Open runner-up Coco Gauff. Andreeva has won five matches to get this far but none of those victories came against rivals in the world's top 75. Gauff, on the other hand, appears to be growing in confidence in Paris.

Olga Danilovic v Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur finished runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last season and after a quiet start to the year, the Tunisian has hinted at a return to peak form. Jabeur won a clay title in Charleston in April and made the semi-final in Stuttgart. She should be a cut above Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

