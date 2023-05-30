French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day four

Where to watch French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Wednesday

Best accumulator bets for French Open day four

Lorenzo Musetti to beat Alexander Shevchencko

Thanasi Kokkinakis to beat Stan Wawrinka

Leylah Fernandez to beat Clara Tauson

Jelena Ostapenko to beat Peyton Stearns

Elina Svitolina to beat Storm Hunter

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Lorenzo Musetti v Alexander Shevchenko

Lorenzo Musetti was an impressive straight-sets winner over Mikael Ymer in his opening round match at Roland Garros and the Italian world number 18 can put his extra experience to good use against Ukraine’s Alexander Shevchemcko. Musetti is a two-time winner on the ATP Tour, which includes a clay-court event in Hamburg last year, when he defeated world number one Carlos Alcaraz to take the title.

Stan Wawrinka v Thanasi Kokkinakis

Stan Wawrinka is a former French Open champion, but the 38-year-old is not getting any younger and may be vulnerable to the fresher legs of Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Australian recorded an impressive straight-sets win over Dan Evans, who had been in decent nick, in his opening assignments while Wawrinka needed five sets and four-and-a-half hours to prevail against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Leylah Fernandez v Clara Tauson

Leylah Fernandez and Clara Tauson are two of the most promising youngsters on the WTA Tour but the Canadian is expected to win their second-round duel. Fernandez has made a Grand Slam final and was a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, while Tauson has yet to cut it in Majors and after a successful 2021 has gone off the boil, dropping from 33rd to 127th in the world rankings.

Jelena Ostapenko v Peyton Stearns

Jelena Ostapenko was crowned French Open champion in 2018 and a quarter-final run at the Australian Open earlier in the season was a hint that she is coming back to the boil. Ostapenko was a semi-finalist in Rome last time out and on her favoured slower surface should be a cut above young American Peyton Stearns, who is appearing in only her second Grand Slam.

Storm Hunter v Elina Svitolina

Former world number three Elina Svitolina has taken a tumble down the rankings but the Ukrainian bounced back to form in style last time out as she claimed a clay-court title in Strasbourg. Svitolina built on that with a convincing 6-2 6-2 win over last season’s French Open semi-finalist Martina Trevisan in her curtain-raiser and should have the measure of Australian Storm Hunter.

Follow us on Twitter