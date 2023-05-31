French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day five

Where to watch French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Thursday

Best accumulator bets for French Open day five

Nicolas Jarry to beat Tommy Paul



Elena Rybakina to beat Linda Noskova



Grigor Dimitrov to beat Emil Ruusuvuori



Bianca Andreescu to beat Emma Navarro



Lesia Tsurenko to beat Lauren Davis



Tommy Paul v Nicolas Jarry

Tommy Paul started the year strongly with a run to the last four of the Australian Open but he has won just one match on clay at ATP level this year and should be opposed when facing Chilean Nicolas Jarry, who prepared for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open.

Elena Rybakina v Linda Noskova

Women's fourth seed Elena Rybakian breezed past Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-4 6-2 in her first match at the French Open and this year's Australian Open runner-up should also run out a comfortable winner against Linda Noskova.

Emil Ruusuvuori v Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov may be approaching the twilight of his career but he has been in fine form on the clay courts recently, reaching the final of the Geneva Open and easing to a straight-sets win over Timofey Skatov in the first round of the French Open. He can see off Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

Bianca Andreescu v Emma Navarro

It has not been the best clay-court campaign from Canadian Bianca Andreescu but the 22-year-old showed fight to come from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka last time out and is a solid bet to down the inexperienced Emma Navarro.

Lauren Davis v Lesia Tsurenko

Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko looked sharp at the recent Italian Open before running into top seed Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 and she showed her class in a 6-2 6-4 defeat of Barbora Krejcikova in her Paris opener. Back her to get the better of Lauren Davis.

