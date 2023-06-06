Racing Post logo
French Open

French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day 11

Wednesday's French Open quarter-final accumulator pays out at over 10-1

Where to watch the French Open quarter-finals

Live on Eurosport from 10am

Best accumulator bets for French Open day 11

Ons Jabeur to win 2-0 v Beatriz Haddad Maia
Iga Swiatek to win 2-0 v Coco Gauff
Alexander Zverev to win and both players to win a set v Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Casper Ruud to beat Holger Rune

Click here to add Joe Champion's French Open acca to your bet365 betslip, the fourfold pays over 10-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Beatriz Haddad Maia v Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur eased to a 6-3 6-0 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia in Stuttgart in April and the Tunisian can secure another 2-0 win over the Brazilian, who is likely to be jaded after Monday's marathon against Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Iga Swiatek v Coco Gauff 

Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the final of the 2022 French Open and this quarter-final rematch could follow suit. The Pole has never dropped a set in six meetings with Gauff and another 2-0 win looks likely.

Alexander Zverev v Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Alexander Zverev should reach a third straight French Open semi-final when he takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry. However, the Argentinian is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros so Zverev may have to work hard for the victory.

Holger Rune v Casper Ruud

There is little between these two but Holger Rune was pushed all the way by Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round while Ruud beat Nicolas Jarry in straight sets. The Norwegian should be fresher for this assignment.

Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 16:20, 6 June 2023
