French Open men's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Super Sinner should soar to another landmark success

When does the French Open men's singles start

The French Open begins at Roland Garros, Paris, at 10am on Sunday, May 24.

Where to watch the French Open men's singles in the UK

Live on TNT Sports from 10am Sunday

Best bets for the French Open men's singles

Jannik Sinner to win without dropping a set

1pt 13-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud final

1pt 9-1 bet365

French Open men's singles predictions

Jannik Sinner is bidding to become only the seventh man in the open era to complete the career Grand Slam and the irresistible Italian may not get a better opportunity to record the feat at Roland Garros with fierce rival Carlos Alcaraz forced to sit out with a wrist injury.

The world number one will get plenty more chances to claim French Open glory but the 24-year-old will want to strike while Alcaraz, who made it back-to-back wins in Paris with last season’s five-set success over the Italian, is healing up.

With the powers of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on the decline, there are few obvious dangers to Sinner’s supremacy and an incredible run of form makes him difficult to oppose.

The Italian has swept aside all comers since March, enjoying a 29-match winning streak to claim Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome and has lost only three sets along the way.

It is highly likely that Sinner lands his fifth Grand Slam crown, with title quotes of 3-10 highlighting the authority he holds over the rest of the field, and supporting him to triumph without dropping a set is the approach to take.

Sinner will need some luck along the way but confidence is at an all-time high and many of his early rivals will feel beaten before they step out on court.

The top seed has won the last three clay-court events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome and he recorded straight-set victories over Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud in those respective finals, being broken only three times.

Sinner made last season’s French Open final with six routine wins, accounting for Andrey Rublev, Alexander Bublik and Novak Djokovic, and there will be no Alcaraz to contend with in the title decider this time around.

The Italian rarely disappoints in the early stages of a tournament and is a master at getting the job done quickly, which is why he has won 36 of his 38 matches this season.

The top half of the draw is less competitive than the bottom - Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev are the toughest challenges that await before the final - and there is every chance that he can rule Roland Garros without being served a true test.

With Sinner fancied to land the spoils, there is little incentive in an each-way selection to claim place money only and targeting the name the finalists market looks the way to go.

Second seed Zverev has a tricky quarter of the draw to contend with rising stars Arthur Fils and Rafael Jodar both extremely capable, so the finalist may come from the third quarter of the draw.

Djokovic heads the betting in quarter three but the 39-year-old has won only three of his 24 Grand Slam titles in Paris and he has played in just two tournaments since finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at the Australian Open in February.

The Serbian suffered a shock second-round defeat to world number 71 Dino Prizmic in Rome on his last start two weeks ago and a red-hot Ruud may fancy having his measure.

Ruud had a miserable 2025 but he has rediscovered his best form in recent outings, making the quarter-final in Madrid before a runner-up effort to Sinner in Rome.

Another strong showing at the Geneva Open has preceded the second Grand Slam of the season and few on the ATP Tour excel on clay quite like he does.

Ruud was runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open before playing second fiddle to Djokovic a year later and he has made 19 clay-court finals during his career, winning 12 titles.

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