French Open men's final predictions, tips and odds: Zverev primed to claim long-awaited Grand Slam crown

French Open men's singles final date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, June 7

Starts 2pm

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports 1

French Open men's final predictions

Alexander Zverev to win 3-1

1pt 11-4 general

French Open men's final preview

For the first time since the 2023 US Open, there will be no Jannik Sinner nor Carlos Alcaraz lining up in a men's Grand Slam final as Alexander Zverev bids to claim his belated Major breakthrough against Flavio Cobolli.

Top two Sinner and Alcaraz have shared the last nine Grand Slam titles between them but Alcaraz was forced to sit out his pursuit of a third straight French Open title through injury, while world number one Sinner suffered a shock second-round exit in a tournament that has thrown up a string of surprises.

That makes this an opportunity that Zverev can't afford to let pass him by as he seeks a first Grand Slam crown.

Now 29, Zverev has long been touted as a future Grand Slam champion but he has been beaten in his three previous final appearances, which include going down in five sets to Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final.

The German let a two-set lead slip in the 2020 US Open final against Dominic Thiem while he was blown away in last year's Australian Open title decider by Sinner, who eased to a 6-3 7-6 6-3 success to highlight a gulf in class.

But, while others have faltered, Zverev has gone about his business nicely in Paris and has reached the final having dropped only two sets.

His last two wins over up-and-coming talents Rafael Jodar and Jakub Mensik should not be underestimated and, a 24-time winner on the ATP Tour, he has an experience edge over Cobolli.

The Italian had made only one Grand Slam quarter-final appearance prior to his heroics at Roland Garros and a walkover in his semi-final with compatriot Matteo Arnaldi means he should be relatively fresh having last been on court on Wednesday.

But the 24-year-old would only be human to be tighter than usual given the pressure surrounding the occasion and he has profited from a generous draw, with his two seeded scalps, Learner Tien and Felix Auger-Aliassime, notably stronger under quicker conditions.

Cobolli can call upon a clay-court win over Zverev this season, having outclassed the German 6-3 6-3 in the semi-final in Munich in April.

However, Zverev hit back with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Cobolli in the quarter-final in Madrid less than two weeks later, saving both break points he faced, and he has dropped serve only three times in his last three French Open wins over Jesper De Jong, Jodar and Mensik.

That will only add to the pressure on Cobolli on serve, and Zverev, knowing this is a gilt-edged opportunity, can put his past experiences to good use with a comfortable enough success.

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