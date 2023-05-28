French Open day two predictions & tennis betting tips: Auger-Aliassime may face stiff resistance from Fognini
Free tennis tips, best bets and analysis for day two of the French Open at Roland Garros on Monday
Where to watch
Live on Eurosport from 10am Monday
Best bets
Fabio Fognini +5.5 games v Felix Auger-Aliassime
1pt 5-6 bet365
Three sets in Elina Svitolina v Martina Trevisan
1pt 6-5 bet365
Sloane Stephens to beat Karolina Pliskova
2pts 6-5 bet365
French Open day two preview
The second Grand Slam of the season - the French Open - is up and running and there are some big names involved on day two at Roland Garros.
Men's singles outright favourite and top seed Carlos Alcaraz begins his campaign against unseeded Italian Flavio Cobolli, while third seed Novak Djokovic tussles with American Aleksandar Kovacevic.
In the women's singles draw, Sloane Stephens is in action against Karolina Pliskova, while fifth seed Caroline Garcia begins her campaign against Xiyu Wang.
Felix Auger-Aliassime v Fabio Fognini predictions
It has been a pretty underwhelming 2023 for Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who could be vulnerable in his first-round encounter with the experienced Fabio Fognini.
Auger-Aliassime has won only 13 of his 22 matches on the ATP Tour this year and sustained three straight defeats in Miami, Madrid and Rome before making the last eight of the Lyon Open but he only needed to win one match to reach that stage.
He withdrew from his quarter-final clash with Arthur Fils due to a niggling injury problem so might not be up to speed in Paris and his opponent Fognini, an eight-time tour-level titlist on clay, is worth backing with a generous handicap start of 5.5 games.
Elena Svitolina v Martina Trevisan predictions
Ukrainian ace Elina Svitolina could hardly have asked for better preparations for the French Open having picked up her 17th career title at the Strasbourg Open.
The WTA 250 event is not the most prestigious but Svitolina will be pleased to have enjoyed some success on the surface this season and she will be a dangerous opponent for Martina Trevisan, having made the quarter-finals in Roland Garros on three occasions.
But 26th seed Trevisan is no pushover and is fresh from making the last eight of the Morocco Open herself, so back this one to go the distance.
Karolina Pliskova v Sloane Stephens predictions
Former French Open finalist Sloane Stephens made the quarter-finals of the clay-court Grand Slam this season and should ease past Karolina Pliskova in her opener this week.
Stephens has an affinity for clay courts and Roland Garros especially, having won 32 of her 43 matches at the Grand Slam, and her experience should stand her in good stead once again.
Stephens warmed up for this year's French Open with a run to the semi-finals of the Morocco Open and can power past Pliskova, who lost her first match against Anna Bondar at the Italian Open this month.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport