French Open day two predictions & tennis betting tips: Auger-Aliassime may face stiff resistance from Fognini

Live on Eurosport from 10am Monday

Best bets

Fabio Fognini +5.5 games v Felix Auger-Aliassime

1pt 5-6 bet365

Three sets in Elina Svitolina v Martina Trevisan

1pt 6-5 bet365

Sloane Stephens to beat Karolina Pliskova

2pts 6-5 bet365

French Open day two preview

The second Grand Slam of the season - the French Open - is up and running and there are some big names involved on day two at Roland Garros.

Men's singles outright favourite and top seed Carlos Alcaraz begins his campaign against unseeded Italian Flavio Cobolli, while third seed Novak Djokovic tussles with American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

In the women's singles draw, Sloane Stephens is in action against Karolina Pliskova, while fifth seed Caroline Garcia begins her campaign against Xiyu Wang.

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Fabio Fognini predictions

It has been a pretty underwhelming 2023 for Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who could be vulnerable in his first-round encounter with the experienced Fabio Fognini.

Auger-Aliassime has won only 13 of his 22 matches on the ATP Tour this year and sustained three straight defeats in Miami, Madrid and Rome before making the last eight of the Lyon Open but he only needed to win one match to reach that stage.

He withdrew from his quarter-final clash with Arthur Fils due to a niggling injury problem so might not be up to speed in Paris and his opponent Fognini, an eight-time tour-level titlist on clay, is worth backing with a generous handicap start of 5.5 games.

Elena Svitolina v Martina Trevisan predictions

Ukrainian ace Elina Svitolina could hardly have asked for better preparations for the French Open having picked up her 17th career title at the Strasbourg Open.

The WTA 250 event is not the most prestigious but Svitolina will be pleased to have enjoyed some success on the surface this season and she will be a dangerous opponent for Martina Trevisan, having made the quarter-finals in Roland Garros on three occasions.

But 26th seed Trevisan is no pushover and is fresh from making the last eight of the Morocco Open herself, so back this one to go the distance.

Karolina Pliskova v Sloane Stephens predictions

Former French Open finalist Sloane Stephens made the quarter-finals of the clay-court Grand Slam this season and should ease past Karolina Pliskova in her opener this week.

Stephens has an affinity for clay courts and Roland Garros especially, having won 32 of her 43 matches at the Grand Slam, and her experience should stand her in good stead once again.

Stephens warmed up for this year's French Open with a run to the semi-finals of the Morocco Open and can power past Pliskova, who lost her first match against Anna Bondar at the Italian Open this month.

