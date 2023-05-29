French Open day three predictions & tennis betting tips: Thompson to prevail in all-Australian affair

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport from 10am Tuesday

Best bets

Jordan Thompson to beat Max Purcell

2pts 3-4 Coral

Dominic Stricker to beat Tommy Paul

1pt 12-5 bet365

Julia Grabher to beat Arantxa Rus

1pt 11-8 general

French Open Day three preview

Iga Swiatek is the star attraction on day three of the French Open and the women’s world number one is expected to get her title defence up and running with a smooth success over Cristina Bucsa.

Coco Gauff, runner-up to Swiatek last year, 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova and last season’s Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina are the other headline acts competing in the women’s draw on Tuesday.

In the men’s event, many eyes will be on second seed Daniil Medvedev, who will be determined to show there was no fluke about his recent title triumph in Rome in his Roland Garros curtain-raiser against Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year, Norway’s Casper Ruud is another heavy-hitter in action and should make light work of Elias Ymer.

Max Purcell v Jordan Thompson predictions

This all-Australian affair may not be the pick of Tuesday’s first-round ties but it offers a good punting opportunity with Jordan Thompson expected to maintain his recent superiority over Max Purcell.

Thompson got the better of his younger compatriot in a hard-court Challenger event in Gwangju earlier this month, meaning he has won three of their four previous encounters.

That includes a straight-set success in their only meeting on clay and although neither would be at their best on this surface, Thompson has arguably enjoyed the more positive experiences playing on it.

Tommy Paul v Dominic Stricker predictions

Those looking for a first-round upset should take a chance on Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker taking out 13th seed Tommy Paul.

Paul was an Australian Open semi-finalist earlier in the campaign but clay hasn’t been much to his liking in recent seasons with the American losing 11 of his last 16 matches on the surface.

Stricker, meanwhile, has shown distinct promise on the slower terrain and won a Challenger event in Prague earlier this month, a title triumph that featured eye-catching wins over Filip Krajinovic and Sebastian Ofner.

A reproduction of those performances suggest the 2020 French Open junior singles champion could prove a serious threat to Paul on this surface and the markets may have underestimated his chances of delivering an upset.

Arantxa Rus v Julia Grabher predictions

Julia Grabher has lost both previous meetings with Arantxa Rus, but with the Austrian in such a rich vein of form she is fancied to get her revenge in this French Open curtain-raiser.

Grabher celebrated a run to a clay-court final in Rabat on Saturday and although beaten in three sets by Lucia Bronzetti, that Moroccan trip looks the perfect preparation for Paris.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old had won two matches in Rome before taking world number nine Daria Kasatkina to a final-set tiebreak, which further highlights her current wellbeing.

Those clay-court achievements make Grabher a lively outsider to topple Rus, who won three qualifying matches to earn a main-draw berth.

