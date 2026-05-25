French Open day three predictions, acca tips and odds: Talented Tien to outlast Garin

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day three betting tips & predictions

Matteo Arnaldi to beat Tallon Griekspoor

2pts 8-11 general

Learner Tien to win & over 35.5 games vs Cristian Garin

1pt 15-8 bet365

Linda Noskova to win 2-0 vs Maria Sakkari

1pt 11-10 bet365

French Open day three acca

Learner Tien to beat Cristian Garin

Martin Landaluce to beat Juan Carlos Prado Angelo

Alejandro Tabilo to beat Kamil Majchrzak

Facundo Diaz Acosta to beat Zhizhen Zhang

Emma Navarro to beat Janice Tjen

Donna Vekic to beat Alice Tubello

Victoria Mboko to beat Nikola Bartunkova

Total odds: @ 7.43-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day three preview

The first round of French Open action concludes on Tuesday and top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will be out to lay down an early title marker.

Sinner is chasing a career Grand Slam at Roland Garros and is unlikely to take long in seeing off Frenchman Clement Tabur, while four-time women's Grand Slam champion Sabalenka is expected to swat aside Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Other leading lights in the men’s draw include Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev, seeded fourth and sixth, while there is a strong American challenge in the women’s competition with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys all getting their campaigns started.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Matteo Arnaldi predictions

There have been a couple of seeded casualties already in the men’s draw. World number nine Taylor Fritz was one of the biggest names to fall, and 29th seed Tallon Griekspoor could be another to exit in the opening round.

The Dutchman made round four at Roland Garros last year but he was able to take advantage of a generous draw and needs quicker conditions to be seen at his best.

Opponent Matteo Arnaldi is an extremely adept clay-court performer and he reached the last 16 of the French Open in 2024, dumping out seeds Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev before colliding with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Italian has enjoyed an excellent preparation for Paris having won a Cagliari Challenger with victory over the experienced Hubert Hurkacz in the final before defeating Jaume Munar and world number seven Alex De Minaur in Rome.

There was no shame in losing in three sets to rising star Rafael Jodar in round three in the Italian capital and the 25-year-old has beaten Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic on this surface, underlining his slow-court capabilities.

Cristian Garin vs Learner Tien predictions

Cristian Garin has long been regarded as a clay-court specialist but the Chilean has been on a drastic decline in recent seasons and may struggle to live with rising star Learner Tien.

Garin has won five clay-court titles on the ATP Tour but hasn’t added to his haul since 2021 and back-to-back defeats to relatively unknown prospects in Lautaro Midon and Henri Square cast doubt about his form.

Tien, meanwhile, won his second career title on the clay of Geneva in the build-up to the French Open and the 20-year-old’s quarter-final run at the Australian Open earlier in the season shows him to be a player of immense potential.

Garin’s slow-court expertise should keep him competitive but Tien is on an upward trajectory and has been beaten only by the impressive Jodar in his last seven outings on clay, with four of those six victories ending 2-1.

Linda Noskova vs Maria Sakkari predictions

Since making the semi-final of the French Open in 2021, Maria Sakkari has won just one match in four visits to Paris and another premature exit could be on the cards against Linda Noskova.

Sakkari’s drop-off from world number three to world number 49 has been drastic and Noskova is a player who looks capable of challenging for Grand Slam silverware soon.

The 21-year-old Czech talent enjoyed quarter-final runs in Stuttgart and Madrid in April and should prove a cut above Sakkari, who has lost six of her seven matches since early March in straight sets.

Read more on the French Open:

French Open men's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Super Sinner should soar to another landmark success

French Open women's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Gauff gearing up for more Parisian joy

French Open day two predictions, acca tips and odds: Maverick Monfils can entertain home faithful in all-French affair

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