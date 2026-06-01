French Open day ten predictions, tips and odds: Fonseca looks too short against composed Mensik

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day ten betting tips & predictions

Jakub Mensik to beat Joao Fonseca

1pt 7-4 general

Both players to win a set in Rafael Jodar vs Alexander Zverev

1pt 8-13 BoyleSports

Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk three-set match

1pt 11-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Mirra Andreeva vs Sorana Cirstea three-set match

1pt 29-20 Coral

French Open day ten preview

There will be new names on both the men's and women's singles trophies at the French Open this year and that will come as a breath of fresh air, especially with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz having hogged the Grand Slam finals scene in recent times.

Alcaraz, of course, is out injured long-term and will miss Wimbledon as well as Roland Garros. But with the early exits of Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, it's all up for grabs on the Paris clay as the first day of quarter-final action takes place.

Going into the last-eight stage Alexander Zverev was the clear favourite to win his first major singles title at 11-8, while long-term women's number one Aryna Sabalenka was 13-10 market leader to win her first clay-court crown prior to her last-16 outing on Monday.

Jakub Mensik vs Joao Fonseca predictions

Joao Fonseca has been installed a pretty warm favourite to progress to the semi-finals of the French Open with a victory over Jakub Mensik.

But while the teenager has a big chance of becoming the first Brazilian to win the Roland Garros men's singles since Gustavo Kuerten in 2001, he may do well to deny Mensik, who has already won a tournament that used to be called the fifth major, the Miami Masters.

Victories over three-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic and two-time finalist Casper Ruud have seen the oddsmakers install Fonseca at around 4-9 to defeat Mensik in their first career meeting. But the Czech is a year older and physically stronger than the 19-year-old Rio de Janeiro native.

And as is often the case in tennis, just because Mensik is a former Miami hard-court hero, that doesn't necessarily mean he will ditch his Grand Slam maiden tag in a fast-surface major.

Mensik collapsed in the baking heat after pipping Mariano Navone in five sets in round two, but that hasn't prevented him from cracking on and seeing off Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev in fine style. Eleventh seed Rublev was a huge threat and fought back valiantly from the loss of the first two sets to force a decider, but Mensik showed terrific composure to find a second win and claim the spoils.

That self-belief and drive may help the outsider thwart Fonseca in what should prove an enthralling encounter between two of the ATP Tour's best young performers.

Rafael Jodar vs Alexander Zverev predictions

The oddsmakers expect Alexander Zverev, 29, to bring his vast experience to bear against Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar in their quarter-final clash, but the Madrid native brings a fine all-round package to the table and the German is far from guaranteed to prevail.

Zverev may be the slightly likelier winner, as the prices indicate, but punters may find it safer to back a longer, closely fought encounter instead of putting all their eggs in the favourite's basket.

If the still-inexperienced Jodar produces his best then he may get chances to prevail at pretty decent odds. He's big and strong physically and possesses good temperament, so what's not to like?

Punters can consider backing the outsider, but with Zverev likely to play his part in at least a set or two, slight preference is for either getting long of games or backing both players to win at least a set.

Over 36.5 total games at 5-6 is definitely an option, but at a shorter price of 8-13 punting both protagonists to win at least a set in their first career encounter is difficult to quibble with.

Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk predictions

Ukraine's current top two WTA players Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk clash for a place in the French Open semi-finals.

And while Kostyuk, 23, has an eight-year pull on the 31-year-old Svitolina, the elder player still has her heart set on claiming a major singles title so she is likely to be tough to budge for her younger compatriot.

It's 1-1 in the pair's personal series and while Kostyuk won their most recent meeting, in Toronto in 2024, this will be their first clay-court clash.

Both women are showing plenty of fight so don't be surprised if one of the pair answers the other when one takes the lead and goes on to win the opening set. Therefore, backing the encounter to go to a deciding set could be wise.

Mirra Andreeva vs Sorana Cirstea predictions

Sorana Cirstea has been producing arguably her best performance in a Grand Slam singles in Paris this year, but while that has been a pleasure to behold the Romanian may find Mirra Andreeva difficult to handle.

Teenager Andreeva won their only previous meeting - a close clash on clay in Linz in April 7-6 4-6 6-2.

The fact that the 19-year-old edged that outing means it could feasibly go either way when they reconvene quickly in Paris. But while Cirstea blitzed Solana Sierra 6-0 6-0 in round three, the Romanian, 36, may have done her best work and avenging that Andreeva loss, while possible, may not be easy.

Cirstea looks to be playing well enough to win a set, though, so opting for the clash to go to a deciding set is preferred to backing the less-experienced favourite at around the 8-15 mark to prevail.

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