French Open day ten predictions & tennis betting tips: Determined Djokovic should readily outclass Khachanov

Novak Djokovic to win 3-0 v Karen Khachanov

2pts 4-5 bet365

Three sets in Karolina Muchova v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

1pt 5-4 general

French Open day ten preview

Upsets have been few and far between in the top half of the men’s French Open draw and the big three are still standing strong as world number one Carlos Alcaraz and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas get set to headline Tuesday's quarter-final show.

Alcaraz has been entrusted to carry the Spanish baton in the absence of legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal, a 14-time winner of the event, and he will be hoping to showcase his title credentials with victory over Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The other last-eight encounter pits 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic against Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov, who is chasing a third straight Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

Aryna Sabalenka is the star attraction in the women’s draw and she takes on the resurgent Elina Svitolina, while the much-improved Karolina Muchova takes on shock finalist of two years ago, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Novak Djokovic v Karen Khachanov predictions

Two-time French Open champion Djokovic has made smooth progress to the quarter-final, winning each of his opening four assignments in straight sets.

The consistent Khachanov provides him with his toughest test yet, but Djokovic looks determined to capitalise on Nadal's absence by claiming a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title.

So it is unlikely Khachanov is going to stand in his way and backing another routine victory for the fired-up Serb is the approach to take.

This is the tenth career meeting between these two players and eight of the nine encounters have gone the way of Djokovic, who is serving well and looking as strong as ever on defence.

Even more interestingly, seven of those eight wins over Khachanov have come in straight sets, which includes both previous showdowns in Grand Slam competition.

Carlos Alcaraz v Stefanos Tsitsipas predictions

Having made light work of two dangerous opponents in Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Musetti, Alcaraz has tightened his grip at the head of the betting.

The Spaniard dropped only seven games in recording each of those two wins and he is a perfect four from four against Tsitsipas, which includes a routine 6-3 6-4 victory on the clay of Barcelona in April.

Alcaraz is likely to maintain that superiority but quotes of 1-5 are a touch insulting to Tsitsipas, who loves these clay courts and is in rude health himself.

The Greek may give Alcaraz a scare but the 20-year-old has the raw talent to dominate this sport for many years to come and should ultimately find a way to prevail.

Karolina Muchova v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova predictions

Two players more capable than their lowly world rankings imply can serve up a quarter-final cracker.

Muchova, performing like her peak 2019 self, is a worthy favourite following impressive victories over Maria Sakkari, Nadia Podoroska, Irina-Camelia Begu and Elina Avanesyan.

But there doesn’t appear much between the pair and Pavlyuchenkova is no stranger to springing a surprise at Roland Garros having finished runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.

The Russian has progressed in a deciding set in each of the last three rounds, showing her resolve in come-from-behind wins over Liudmila Samsonova, Anastasia Potapova and Elise Mertens.

That makes her a dangerous opponent and there is every reason to suggest this crunch clash can go the distance too.

Elina Svitolina v Aryna Sabalenka predictions

Former world number three Svitolina is back to something like her best and having ended a two-year title drought in Strasbourg prior to heading to Paris, she is chasing a ninth win on the spin.

However, that winning sequence looks set to come to an end against Belarusian second seed Sabalenka, who appears in no mood to be stopped.

Sabalenka claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and has effortlessly translated that form to clay, winning 13 of her 15 matches on the slower surface.

When bringing her A-game, the hard-hitting Sabalenka is almost impossible to stop, which was highlighted when she defeated world number one Iga Swiatek to reign supreme in Madrid at the start of May.

Sabalenka has won her opening four assignments at Roland Garros in straight sets and it is 8-11 that she repeats the trick against Svitolina.

