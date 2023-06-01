French Open day six predictions & tennis betting tips: Novak Djokovic may have to dig deep for victory

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport from 10am Friday

Best bets

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +7.5 games v Novak Djokovic

3pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sloane Stephens to win 2-1 v Yulia Putintseva

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Irina-Camelia Begu to beat Karolina Muchova

1pt 13-10 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

French Open day six preview

Day six marks the start of the third round at Roland Garros and all eyes will be on the star-studded top half in the men’s singles draw as Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas put their French Open title credentials on the line.

British number one Cameron Norrie and Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev are also in action, while it is Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, seeded second and third, who take top billing in the women’s singles.

Novak Djokovic v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina predictions

Big-hitters Alcaraz and Tsitsipas are expected to saunter into the last-16 but two-time French Open champion Djokovic may have to dig a little deeper against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has recorded straight-sets victories in his opening two assignments over Aleksandar Kovacevic and Marton Fucsovics. However, he needed a tiebreak in both matches and Davidovich Fokina is a classier operator, suggesting a 7.5-game handicap start may underestimate the Spaniard’s chances.

Davidovich Fokina was a French Open quarter-finalist in 2021 and the last time he did battle with Djokovic he sprung a surprise in a 6-3 6-7 6-1 victory on clay in Monte Carlo last year.

The 23-year-old stunned world number six Holger Rune in Madrid at the end of April and had pushed compatriot Alcaraz close in their quarter-final in Barcelona prior to that, succumbing to a narrow 7-6 6-4 defeat.

That shows what Davidovich Fokina is capable of on his preferred slower surface and Djokovic has dropped sets in six of his last 11 clay-court matches. Don’t expect a walkover for the Serbian.

Sloane Stephens v Yulia Putintseva predictions

This will be the sixth career meeting between Sloane Stephens and Yulia Putintseva and if the previous five encounters are anything to go by then it could be an epic.

All five previous clashes between the pair have gone to a deciding set and with both playing well, their latest meeting has the potential to go the distance too.

However, Stephens, who was runner-up to Simona Halep at Roland Garros in 2018 and a quarter-finalist last year, is enjoying something of a resurgence and tends to save her best for this surface these days.

The American has lost only two of her 13 matches on clay since the beginning of May and she saved six of the seven break points she faced in her wins over Karolina Pliskova and Varvara Gracheva to reach this stage.

Karolina Muchova v Irina-Camelia Begu predictions

Karolina Muchova appears to be steadily rediscovering her peak form of 2021 but the Czech player was no match for Irina-Camelia Begu in Madrid at the end of April and could again fall to the Romanian in Paris.

Begu won that meeting in the Spanish capital 6-4 7-5 and she also won their only other previous encounter in the tournament four years ago.

With Muchova having endured two tough matches against Maria Sakkari and Nadia Podoroska at Roland Garros, the fresher Romanian may be the play at the prices.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport