French Open day six predictions, acca tips, news and odds: 1-100 Sinner suffers shock defeat to Cerundolo

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open news – 1-100 Sinner stunned by Cerundolo

The men’s French Open was blown wide open by yesterday’s shock second-round exit of world number one Jannik Sinner as the Italian wilted in brutal heat to throw away a two-set lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, writes Aaron Ashley.

The absence of two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz meant that Sinner was installed as a 4-11 pre-tournament favourite in his pursuit of claiming a career Grand Slam, having arrived at the French Open in formidable form following a 29-match winning streak.

A comfortable 6-1 6-3 6-4 first-round victory over Clement Tabur would have enhanced belief that the Roland Garros title was Sinner’s to lose, but last year's runner-up crumbled while on the verge of ​a routine win.

Even when due to serve for the match at 5-1 up in the third, the Italian was visibly struggling with the sweltering conditions and Argentina’s Cerundolo produced one of the greatest comebacks in recent Grand Slam history, pulling that set back before winning the next two for the loss of only two games.

Sinner had been 1-100 to advance before a ball had been served and his surprise early elimination means that the top four in the betting all now hail from the bottom half, which takes centre stage today.

Alexander Zverev, runner-up to Alcaraz in 2024, is the new 15-8 favourite with bet365 to make his Grand Slam breakthrough and he takes on Frenchman Quentin Halys.

Novak Djokovic is 7-2 in his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam crown but faces a stern test of his credentials against up-and-coming Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca, while two-time runner-up Casper Ruud, who is 15-2 to go one better, meets American ace Tommy Paul.

Rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar is 11-1 in only his second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam and he is 2-9 to see off unseeded American Alex Michelsen.

Jannik Sinner struggled with the sweltering conditions Credit: Getty Images

French Open day six betting tips & predictions

Rafael Jodar -5.5 games vs Alex Michelsen

1pt 8-11 bet365

Jil Teichmann +6.5 games vs Karolina Muchova

1pt 8-13 Hills

Tamara Korpatsch +7.5 games vs Elina Svitolina

1pt 8-11 bet365

Yuliia Starodubtseva to beat Xiyu Wang

1pt 4-6 general

French Open day six acca

Rafael Jodar to beat Alex Michelsen

Elina Svitolina to beat Tamara Korpatsch

Marta Kostyuk to beat Viktorija Golubic

Iga Swiatek to beat Magda Linette

Jil Teichmann +5.5 games vs Karolina Muchova

Yuliia Starodubtseva to beat Xiyu Wang

Total odds: @ 3.68-1 with bet365.

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day six preview

Djokovic was cut to 7-2 from 11-1 following Sinner's defeat but the veteran Serb may face a potentially tougher examination of his title credentials against talented Brazilian Joao Fonseca in the last 32 on the Roland Garros clay, writes Adrian Humphries.

In the women's singles, Iga Swiatek, champion in four of the last six years, faces fellow Pole Magda Linette and shouldn't have too many issues notching a victory.

Mirra Andreeva, who upset Aryna Sabalenka on the way to reaching the Paris semi-finals two years ago, faces shrinking violet Marie Bouzkova in another interesting encounter.

Alex Michelsen vs Rafael Jodar predictions

With Sinner out of the way, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see Marrakech champion Rafael Jodar reach the French Open final, but the Madrid and Rome Masters quarter-finalist has plenty of work to do to achieve that.

Alex Michelsen is Jodar's next opponent and punters face a difficult pick trying to decide if the favourite can take down the American in straight sets or not.

Michelsen looks in decent nick and puts himself about on court well, so it may be safer to side with Madrid native Jodar on the handicap. He is around 1-2 to successfully concede a 1.5-sets start so go with the 5.5 games option.

Jil Teichmann vs Karolina Muchova predictions

Karolina Muchova is a live title outsider this year but the consistent Czech has work to do to reach the business end because Jil Teichmann may not be a pushover in round three.

Swiss Teichmann has shown her quality on the slow courts in the past and considering she appears to have travelled to Paris in decent form, this may not be a cakewalk for the favourite.

Muchova hammered Teichmann 6-0 6-2 in their most recent clash on a Miami hard court in 2023, but four years prior to that Teichmann edged a 7-6 3-6 6-4 victory on clay in Prague so looks the bet with a handicap start of 6.5 games.

Elina Svitolina vs Tamara Korpatsch predictions

Elina Svitolina is highly likely to outclass Tamara Korpatsch in their first career encounter in round three of the French Open.

But the pair are both 31 years of age and Germany's Korpatsch is playing so well right now that this may not be one of the many outings in which the Ukrainian coasts to victory with a dominant performance.

Despite kicking on against an inexperienced opponent in round two, Svitolina was taken to a third-set tiebreak in her French Open curtain-raiser by Anna Bondar and she may again have to dig deeper to deny Korpatsch, who has overcome two useful sorts in Sara Sorribes Tormo and Xinyu Wang.

Korpatsch gets a start of 7.5 games on the handicap and is worth backing.

Xiyu Wang vs Yuliia Starodubtseva predictions

Many professional sportsmen and women have a tendency to come up short immediately after enjoying a seismic win, but that may not be the case with Yuliia Starodubtseva.

The Ukrainian fought back valiantly to pip Australian Open champion and Roland Garros second seed Elena Rybakina 3-6 6-1 7-6 in round two, finishing the match like a train in the tiebreak.

And the muscle-bound Charleston finalist Starodubtseva, who looks in excellent physical shape, may kick on when she meets China's Xiyu Wang, who had a bonus when last-64 opponent Hayley Baptiste retired towards the end of their opening set.

Read more on the French Open:

French Open men's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Super Sinner should soar to another landmark success

French Open women's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Gauff gearing up for more Parisian joy

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