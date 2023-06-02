Racing Post logo
French Open

French Open day seven predictions & tennis betting tips: Vocal home crowd may be out to get Fritz

Free tennis tips, best bets and analysis for day seven of the French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday

Taylor Fritz shushed the French crowd after beating home favourite Arthur Rinderknech in round two
Taylor Fritz shushed the French crowd after beating home favourite Arthur Rinderknech in round twoCredit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport from 10am Saturday

Best bets

Francisco Cerundolo to beat Taylor Fritz
2pts 11-10 general

Coco Gauff to beat Mirra Andreeva
2pts 8-11 general

French Open day seven preview 

The bottom half of the men’s draw has opened right up following the shock early exits of Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner but the picture may be clearer following day seven’s third-round encounters.

Looking at the current state of play, it would be a big surprise if one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev failed to make the final from this position and that trio will be out to showcase their title credentials.

Things are going more to plan in the top half of the women’s draw with defending champion Iga Swiatek, fourth seed Elena Rybakina and seventh seed Ons Jabeur still expected to be going strong at the close of Saturday’s play.

Francisco Cerundolo v Taylor Fritz predictions

Taylor Fritz became public enemy number one in Paris after shushing the home crowd following his second-round win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and that won’t aid the American's chances against Francisco Cerundolo.

This already looks a tricky match for the ninth seed, who has never gone beyond this stage in his previous six trips to Roland Garros, but those antics may have made his challenge that bit harder.

Even if the French fans are in a forgiving mood, Cerundolo is a classy clay operator and warmed up for this event with a run to the final in Lyon.

Unlike Fritz, the young Argentinian is at his best on this slower surface and has claimed a clay title on the ATP Tour, suggesting he is good value to seal his place in the last 16 at the American's expense.

Mirra Andreeva v Coco Gauff predictions

Even though she is just 19, Coco Gauff is considered the seasoned performer in this third-round showdown and the experience of reaching last season’s French Open final should stand her in good stead against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

The Russian teenager is clearly a special talent destined for big things and she has had to win five matches, three of which were qualifiers, to make this far at Roland Garros.

However, her highest-ranked victim along the way has been world number 79 Diane Parry and in sixth seed Gauff she faces a player who is surely a Grand Slam winner in waiting and appears to be growing in confidence in Paris.

Andreeva also made the fourth round in Madrid in May but was blown away 6-3 6-1 when she came up against an elite performer in Aryna Sabalenka, suggesting this encounter could also be too soon in her development.

Aaron Ashley
Published on 2 June 2023Last updated 16:12, 2 June 2023
