French Open day seven predictions, acca tips and odds: Experience may not save Tiafoe against bright youngster Faria

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day seven betting tips & predictions

Jaime Faria to beat Frances Tiafoe

1pt 6-4 general

Felix Auger-Aliassime -3.5 games vs Brandon Nakashima

1pt 8-13 Hills

Anna Kalinskaya to beat Camila Osorio

1pt 10-11 bet365

French Open day seven acca

Jaime Faria to beat Frances Tiafoe

Felix Auger-Aliassime to beat Brandon Nakashima

Francisco Cerundolo to beat Zachary Svajda

Anna Kalinskaya to beat Camila Osorio

Total odds: @ 6-1 with bet365 .

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day seven preview

There has been a huge shake-up in the French Open men's singles outright market since Jannik Sinner's seismic second-round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Thursday.

Most bookmakers have moved to each-way terms of half the odds to finish in the top two after a previously unanimous one-third 1,2 when Sinner was the hot favourite to take the title in the absence of injured Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev headed the market at around 2-1 on Friday, just ahead of three-time Roland Garros singles champion Novak Djokovic, with Casper Ruud, Rafael Jodar and Francisco Cerundolo next in the betting and 20-1 bar the first five.

Day seven sees Matteo Berrettini, for whom the top half of the draw has opened up massively, taking on Francisco Comesana, while in the much more stable women's draw top seed Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff are back in action, both of whom have potentially tricky third-round outings.

Jaime Faria vs Frances Tiafoe predictions

Oddsmakers are favouring experience over inexperience in this one, but Portugal's Jaime Faria has done enough good things on clay in his short career at the top level to suggest he may have the measure of Frances Tiafoe.

American Tiafoe is one of the best when it comes to maximising his potential and he deserves every success that comes his way. But while this is not the first time he has been right there in the mix on clay, Faria is a serious talent and this represents a big opportunity for him to take down a higher-ranked opponent.

Tiafoe made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year with the help of victories over Sebastian Korda and Pablo Carreno Busta. He is seldom one to underrate, but since coming through qualifying Faria has seen off experienced campaigners Denis Shapovalov and Jan-Lennard Struff, both in straight sets.

Qualifiers often have a limited lifespan in majors given that they were hard at it in the week leading up to the main-draw action, but Faria, 22, may have at least one more victory in his tank in Paris.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima predictions

There has been early support for Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime to prevail against American Brandon Nakashima and that is not surprising.

The quality of Auger-Aliassime's tennis has risen a notch in the past 18 months and while he has yet to figure out how to stop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, he doesn't have that pair to worry about in the remaining days in Paris.

Nakashima is useful himself, but while both players have fine games the fourth seed from Montreal has been one of the most promising players on the circuit for years.

It has been a question of stepping up his game in the big tournaments and that learning process is ongoing, but Auger-Aliassime is an exquisite talent at his best and he can frank the form of his solitary triumph over Nakashima on a hard court in Florence in 2022.

Auger-Aliassime's price to win the match may appeal only to big-hitters, but backing the favourite to successfully concede a start of 2.5 games is acceptable.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Camila Osorio predictions

Camila Osorio leads Anna Kalinskaya 2-1 but this may be a good time to side with the French Open 22nd seed to draw level in their personal series.

Colombian Osorio possesses plenty of ability, but most of her best work has been achieved in smaller tournaments while there is still plenty of time for Kalinskaya to make a name for herself in the majors.

This is already Kalinskaya's best run in the Roland Garros singles but straight-sets wins over France's Lois Boisson and qualifier Alina Korneeva suggest she may have more to give.

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