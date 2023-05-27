French Open day one predictions & tennis betting tips: Goffin set to test shaky Pole

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Sunday

Best bets

David Goffin +5.5 games v Hubert Hurkacz

3pts 8-11 Hills

Pedro Martinez to beat Tallon Griekspoor

1pt 19-20 Hills

Karolina Muchova to beat Maria Sakkari

2pts 10-11 general

Sara Errani to beat Jil Teichmann

1pt 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

French Open day one predictions

The French Open begins at Roland Garros on Sunday as 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas starts his latest bid to go one better when he faces Jiri Vesely for the place in round two of the men's draw.

He should progress comfortably as should women's second-favourite Aryna Sabalenka, who is long odds-on to start her quest for back-to-back Grand Slam titles with a win over Marta Kostyuk.

David Goffin v Hubert Hurkacz predictions

This is an eyecatching first-round tie and while Hubert Hurkacz is a worthy favourite, there is scope for David Goffin to cause plenty of problems for the shaky Pole.

Hurkacz defeated Goffin in straight sets in last year's French Open but Goffin has previously beaten his opponent in Rome and there is not much to like about the favourite's 2023 clay-court record, which has featured just three wins from seven matches.

Goffin is a long way from the player who was once ranked seventh in the world, but the Belgian played well in Aix En Provence and was unfortunate to bump into Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie in Rome and Lyon. He can keep this close and looks a bet with a 5.5-game handicap start.

Pedro Martinez v Tallon Griekspoor predictions

Tallon Griekspoor is ranked 96 places above Pedro Martinez but the Dutchman withdrew in Geneva last week citing an ankle injury and he looks vulnerable against the Spaniard, who showcased his form with three qualifying victories.

Martinez had previously been struggling this season but he's a clay title winner at ATP World Tour level and more than capable of troubling Griekspoor if the higher-ranked player is not at his best.

Maria Sakkari v Karolina Muchova predictions

An Australian Open semi-finalist in 2021, Karolina Muchova is capable of deep runs in Grand Slams if she stays injury-free and three victories in Rome, including over home hopes Martina Trevisan and Camila Giorgi, suggest she could enjoy a solid Roland Garros.

World number eight Maria Sakkari has lost both of her previous clay-court clashes with Muchova, including at last year's French Open, which could spell trouble for a player who has been held back by mental fragility.

Sara Errani v Jil Teichmann predictions

Sara Errani, French Open finalist in 2012, also looks overpriced against out-of-form Swiss player Jil Teichmann.

Errani knows how to win on the slow Parisian courts and while she's far from operating at the top level these days, she reached a final of a clay Challenger event in Mexico in April and claimed three victories in a recent Florence Challenger.

